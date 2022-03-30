Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share and Post

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight’s episode include:
- Lilly’s Golden Buzzer for Dance Troupe GRVMNT (Vancouver, BC) who Kardinal called ‘Fire’ and Howie claimed could ‘win the whole thing’
- Comedy-Dangerist Herbert Henries (Winnipeg, MB) gave an original performance that had the judging panel scratching their heads
- Dance Troupe Itty Bitty Crew (Edmonton, AB) showed Canada what performance with a message looks like and a standing ovation from the audience
- Singer Karelia Letsos’ (London, ON) cover of “One Night Only” brought Lilly and Trish to their feet
- Aerial Circus Act Trillium Entertainment (Toronto, ON) showed viewers a graceful, yet heart dropping performance that exhilarated the judges making Howie, Trish and Lilly join them on stage
- Magician Savio Joseph (Brampton, ON) stunned Howie with an unbelievable magic trick with the highest of stakes
GRVMNT – Dance Troupe
Vancouver, BC
Herbert Henries – Comedy-Dangerist
Winnipeg, MB
Itty Bitty Crew – Dance Troupe
Edmonton, AB
Jaymes Buckman – Singer
Toronto, ON
Karelia Letsos – Singer
London, ON
Melanie Doderai – Aerial Violinist
Fort Saskatchewan, AB
Nicole Malbeuf – Circus Artist
Peterborough, ON
Savio Joseph – Magician
Brampton, ON
TomCattt – Singer
Toronto, ON
Trillium Entertainment – Aerial Circus Act
Toronto, ON
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.
Canada’s Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.
