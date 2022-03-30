Johanna Lamm In Minnesota Transitioning From Psychologist To Life Coach

Minnesota, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just In Bulletin is reporting on Johanna Lamm's transition from Psychologist to Life Coach.

Johanna Lamm, a life coach based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, uses a holistic and integrative approach as the foundation of her life coaching practice to improve her clients’ professional and personal lives and help them realize and attain their true potential as individuals.

Her philosophy as a life coach is centered on the mind-body-spirit connection (also known as a mind-body-soul connection). This concept primarily emphasizes that we, as individuals, are much more than the sum of our thoughts.

Our bodies, minds, emotions, and spirits are all things and phenomena that are only partly regulated by our active thoughts. In a small part, we come to make us who we are, give us our identity, and determine our health and well-being. Like other life coaches who work on this concept, Jo Lamm uses a mix-and-match approach to attain the best results for her clients.

Formerly a professional psychologist, Lamm combines her traditional and mainstream psychology knowledge with complementary and alternative therapies such as yoga, mindfulness meditation, and practical problem-solving skills.

She uses mind-body exercises such as Pilates and other wellness and spirituality practices in her work as a life coach.

The Transition from Psychologist to Life Coach

Johanna Lamm born in Duluth, Minnesota, received her formal education and training in psychology at Hamline University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology. Later she received her doctorate in psychology from the Minnesota School of Professional Psychology. Having finished her education, Jo Lamm embarked on a career in clinical psychology, mainly working for multiple health insurance companies.

Although she says that her knowledge of clinical psychology and her experience working as a professional psychologist for many years serve as the foundation for her work as a life coach, she also mentioned that some aspects made her feel uncomfortable. For example, there were limitations on the length and number of meetings she could have with her clients working for health insurance companies. In turn, it interrupted the crucial time she had with them.

More importantly, during her former work helping clients suffering from different forms of trauma, she gained valuable insights into how our minds, body, and thoughts work together to generate specific experiences. In the process, Johanna Lamm felt that the traditional psychological approach alone was inadequate to address and solve the issues of trauma and other pathologies found in our current society.

Accordingly, she began exploring alternative approaches to healing as she was genuinely devoted to providing better results to her clients. This broadened her professional training by receiving several certifications, including life coaching, spiritual coaching, wellness coaching, and being an advanced yoga teacher.

Once she received these certifications and gained knowledge on alternative healing approaches, Johanna Lamm felt confident that she could start a new career as a life coach. It was not an easy decision to make, leaving an established career in clinical psychology. All the same, Lamm knew that she had to take this leap of faith to make her work truly meaningful both to herself and her clients.