Trading in Evli Bank Plc's share between March 31 and April 4, 2022

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MARCH 30, 2022 AT 9.00 AM. (EET/EEST)

Evli Bank Plc announced on March 25, 2022, that it will complete the arrangement, whereby Evli Bank will demerge through a partial demerger into a new asset management group Evli Plc that will be listed and a company that will carry on Evli Bank’s banking services and into which Fellow Finance will merge. After the merger of the company that will carry on Evli Bank’s banking services and Fellow Finance, Evli Bank will become Fellow Bank Plc. The implementation of the demerger and merger is expected to be registered with the Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on April 2, 2022.



Share purchase made with Evli Bank shares by March 30, 2022, at the latest will entitle the holder to receive Evli Plc shares to be issued in the demerger as consideration shares. Purchase orders for Evli Bank shares submitted on March 31, 2022 or April 1, 2022 will not entitle the holder to consideration shares.

The purchase of a share in Evli Bank Plc entitles the holder to the following consideration:

March 30, 2022: Fellow Bank's share and Evli Plc's share received as consideration share.

March 31, 2022: Fellow Bank’s share. An order placed on March 31, does not entitle the holder to a consideration share.

April 1, 2022: Fellow Bank’s share. An order placed on April 1, does not entitle the holder to a consideration share.

April 4, 2022: Trading in Evli Plc shares is expected to commence on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

All trades in Evli Bank’s shares made by March 30, 2022, at the latest, which have not been settled by April 2, 2022, will be settled in accordance with standard settlement procedures. Investors who have acquired Evli Bank’s shares by such trades will receive both Evli’s and Fellow Bank’s shares at settlement.

Further information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com



Evli Bank in brief

Evli Bank is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli Bank is ranked as the best* and most used** institutional asset manager in Finland. Evli also has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment.***

Evli Bank has a total of EUR 17.5 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2021). Evli Bank Group's equity capital excluding the distribution liability in accordance with IFRIC 17, totals EUR 118.1 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.4 percent (December 31, 2021). The company has around 290 employees. Evli Bank’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 ***SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021



