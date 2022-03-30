OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

30 March 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that due to a power outage affecting parts of London on the evening of 29 March 2022, the Company is yet to receive in full, the data regarding purchases of its own ordinary shares carried out on 29 March 2022 pursuant to the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022. The Company is therefore unable to make an announcement for the purposes of Listing Rule 12.4.6R. An announcement will be made as soon as reasonably practicable following receipt of the relevant data, or otherwise, as the Company considers appropriate.

