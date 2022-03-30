On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 23 March 2022 to 29 March 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|55.500
|184,86
|10.259.960,00
|23 March 2022
|5.000
|185,52
|927.600,00
|24 March 2022
|5.000
|180,92
|904.600,00
|25 March 2022
|5.000
|179,41
|897.050,00
|28 March 2022
|5.500
|182,38
|1.003.090,00
|29 March 2022
|5.500
|185,89
|1.022.395,00
|Total
|26.000
|182,87
|4.754.735,00
|Accumulated under the programme
|81.500
|184,23
|15.014.695,00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 673.496 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.75 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com
Attachments
- 478 - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
- 478 - Appendix - Specification - 23.03.2022 to 29.03.2022