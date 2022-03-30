English Finnish

THE SUPREME ADMINISTRATIVE COURT REJECTED AFARAK GROUP PLC'S APPLICATION FOR PERMISSION TO APPEAL

By its decision today, the Supreme Administrative Court has rejected Afarak's application for permission to appeal. The Supreme Administrative Court therefore does not rule on the Afarak’s appeal.

Therefore, the penalty payment of EUR 1 450 000 imposed by FIN-FSA on 23 September 2019 to Afarak for failures relating to disclosure of inside information and maintenance of insider lists is lawful.

