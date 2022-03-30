Global Human-robot Collaboration Trends Report 2022: Human-oriented Robot-as-a-Service for Greater Affordability / Therapy-based Personal Companion Robots for Elderly Care

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile: Human-robot Collaboration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Robotics is increasingly used in both industrial and non-industrial settings. This research service focuses on non-industrial robots that collaborate and work with humans. Such human-robot collaboration aims to offer convenience and care, control and monitoring, learning assistance, or other tasks which may require significant human effort and to help humans step into a new era of ease and effective management of day-to-day tasks and responsibilities.



Two major disruptive forces have affected and accelerated human-robot collaboration: the COVID-19 pandemic and the growth of IoT. The pandemic has boosted the uptake of contactless care and the use of robotic assistants for cleaning, monitoring, or caring for the elderly and so on. The dual technological disruption caused by the rapid growth of IoT and the advent of 5G has enhanced the scope of capabilities of such robots and sped up the assimilation of robotic assistance quicker.



The use of human-oriented robots and the likely absorption of unintended data, such as personal conversations in a family setting, may trigger concerns around privacy and warrant transparent use (or non-usage) of data, primarily personally identifiable information (PII). Another significant challenge is the liability (or compensation) in the case of an unintended incident involving a robot; there is a clear need for such liability to be defined in the form of a policy framework.

Robot manufacturers should also put together a comprehensive data management strategy that covers unintended data captured by personal-use robots. Despite such challenges, the market for human-oriented robots shows a clear preference for new categories of robots that will assist humans, right from the smallest task to complex tasks.



The role of a human-oriented robot is set to shift from that of an assistant to that of a companion, a caretaker, and an educator. The adoption of professional service robots may lower the need for skilled labor and, in some cases, bring about loss of employment. Therefore, a balanced approach that manages risks and challenges while expanding the benefits of such robots will usher in a new era of human-robot collaboration.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why Is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?

The Strategic Imperative

The Mega Trend Universe - Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

The Mega Trend Universe - Human-robot Collaboration Impact

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Trend Opportunity Analysis

Trend Opportunity Overview

Types of Personal and Professional Service Robots

Trend Evolution - Human-to-Machine Collaboration

Evolution of Collaborative Robots

Future Collaborative Robots with Sensory Perception

4. Personal Service Robots

Personal Service Robots - Classification

Overview of Personal Service Robot Capabilities

Personal Service Robots - Case Studies

Use Case of Collaborative Robots for Healthcare

Robotic Exoskeleton Segmentation by Application

5. Professional Service Robots

Professional Service Robots - Non-industrial Applications

Professional Service Robots - Industry Use Cases

Industry Use Case Summary - Healthcare

Industry Use Case Summary - Energy

Industry Use Case Summary - Food and Beverages

Industry Use Case Summary - Retail

Industry Use Case Summary - Construction and Infrastructure

Industry Use Case Summary - Agriculture

6. Human-robot Collaboration: Visioning Scenarios

Personalized Health Robot Assistant

Digitalized Home with Multifunctional Household Robots

Workspace Environment with Robotic Integration

Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure

Collaborative Robots - Trend Opportunity Levers, 2020-2030

Trend Opportunity Attractiveness Analysis

Trend Opportunity - Implications for Sector/Segment

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Innovation Index

Innovation Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

BEETS Trend Implications

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Human-oriented Robot-as-a-Service for Greater Affordability

Growth Opportunity 2 - Therapy-based Personal Companion Robots for Elderly Care

Growth Opportunity 3 - Personal Tutor Robots for Supplementing Education Services

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Conclusion - The Way Forward

8. Next Steps



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4yhk8n