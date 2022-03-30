Company announcement 03/2022

Green Hydrogen Systems’ Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2022

The Annual General Meeting of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S was held today, 30 March 2022.

Agenda and resolutions

The Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year

The Annual General Meeting took note of the Board of Directors’ report.

Presentation and adoption of the Annual Report

The Annual Report for the financial year 2021 was adopted.

Appropriation of loss as recorded in the adopted annual report

The Board of Directors’ proposal to retain the loss for 2021 in accordance with the annual report for 2021 was adopted.

Presentation and adoption of the remuneration report for 2021

The Annual General Meeting adopted the remuneration report for the financial year 2021.

Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management

The Annual General Meeting adopted the proposal to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and Executive Management.

Approval of the Board of Directors’ fees for the current financial year

The following level of remuneration for 2022, which is identical to the Board of Directors’ remuneration level for 2021, was approved:

Position Base fee multiple

DKK 300,000 Fee (DKK) Member of the Board of Directors 1x 300,000 Chairperson of the Board of Directors 2.5x 750,000 Vice chairperson of the Board of Directors 1.5x 450,000 Member of the Audit Committee 1/3x 100,000 Chairperson of the Audit Committee 2/3x 200,000 Member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee 1/4x 75,000 Chairperson of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee 1/3x 100,000





Election of members to the Board of Directors

The following individuals were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors:

Thyge Boserup

Troels Øberg

Christian Clausen

Jakob Fuhr Hansen

Karen-Marie Katholm

Lars Valsøe Bertelsen

Simon Krogsgaard Ibsen

Thomas Thune Andersen





Election of auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 33771231, was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held its constituting board meeting. At the meeting, Thyge Boserup was re-elected as chairman of the Board of Directors and Troels Øberg was re-elected as vice-chairman of the Board of Directors.

