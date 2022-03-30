Company announcement 03/2022
Green Hydrogen Systems’ Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2022
The Annual General Meeting of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S was held today, 30 March 2022.
Agenda and resolutions
- The Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year
The Annual General Meeting took note of the Board of Directors’ report.
- Presentation and adoption of the Annual Report
The Annual Report for the financial year 2021 was adopted.
- Appropriation of loss as recorded in the adopted annual report
The Board of Directors’ proposal to retain the loss for 2021 in accordance with the annual report for 2021 was adopted.
- Presentation and adoption of the remuneration report for 2021
The Annual General Meeting adopted the remuneration report for the financial year 2021.
- Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management
The Annual General Meeting adopted the proposal to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and Executive Management.
- Approval of the Board of Directors’ fees for the current financial year
The following level of remuneration for 2022, which is identical to the Board of Directors’ remuneration level for 2021, was approved:
|Position
| Base fee multiple
DKK 300,000
|Fee (DKK)
|Member of the Board of Directors
|1x
|300,000
|Chairperson of the Board of Directors
|2.5x
|750,000
|Vice chairperson of the Board of Directors
|1.5x
|450,000
|Member of the Audit Committee
|1/3x
|100,000
|Chairperson of the Audit Committee
|2/3x
|200,000
|Member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee
|1/4x
|75,000
|Chairperson of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee
|1/3x
|100,000
- Election of members to the Board of Directors
The following individuals were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors:
- Thyge Boserup
- Troels Øberg
- Christian Clausen
- Jakob Fuhr Hansen
- Karen-Marie Katholm
- Lars Valsøe Bertelsen
- Simon Krogsgaard Ibsen
- Thomas Thune Andersen
- Election of auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 33771231, was re-elected as auditor of the Company.
After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held its constituting board meeting. At the meeting, Thyge Boserup was re-elected as chairman of the Board of Directors and Troels Øberg was re-elected as vice-chairman of the Board of Directors.
For more info please contact:
Investors:
Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations,
+45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk
Media:
Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations
+45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk
