03/2022 Green Hydrogen Systems’ Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2022

Kolding, DENMARK

Company announcement 03/2022

The Annual General Meeting of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S was held today, 30 March 2022.

Agenda and resolutions

  1. The Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year

       The Annual General Meeting took note of the Board of Directors’ report.

  1. Presentation and adoption of the Annual Report

       The Annual Report for the financial year 2021 was adopted.

  1. Appropriation of loss as recorded in the adopted annual report

       The Board of Directors’ proposal to retain the loss for 2021 in accordance with the annual report for 2021 was adopted.

  1. Presentation and adoption of the remuneration report for 2021

       The Annual General Meeting adopted the remuneration report for the financial year 2021.

  1. Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management

       The Annual General Meeting adopted the proposal to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and Executive Management.

  1. Approval of the Board of Directors’ fees for the current financial year

The following level of remuneration for 2022, which is identical to the Board of Directors’ remuneration level for 2021, was approved:

Position Base fee multiple
DKK 300,000 		Fee (DKK)
Member of the Board of Directors 1x 300,000
Chairperson of the Board of Directors 2.5x 750,000
Vice chairperson of the Board of Directors 1.5x 450,000
Member of the Audit Committee 1/3x 100,000
Chairperson of the Audit Committee 2/3x 200,000
Member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee 1/4x 75,000
Chairperson of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee 1/3x 100,000

  1. Election of members to the Board of Directors

The following individuals were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors:

  • Thyge Boserup
  • Troels Øberg
  • Christian Clausen
  • Jakob Fuhr Hansen
  • Karen-Marie Katholm
  • Lars Valsøe Bertelsen
  • Simon Krogsgaard Ibsen
  • Thomas Thune Andersen


  1. Election of auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 33771231, was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held its constituting board meeting. At the meeting, Thyge Boserup was re-elected as chairman of the Board of Directors and Troels Øberg was re-elected as vice-chairman of the Board of Directors.

For more info please contact:

Investors:
Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations,
+45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media:
Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations
+45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk

