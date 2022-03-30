Single-use Sensors for Bioprocessing Market, 2035

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-use Sensors for Bioprocessing Market by Type of Sensor, Type of Bioprocessing, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Single-use Sensors for Bioprocessing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely evolution of single-use sensors market in the mid to long-term. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

With several blockbuster drugs in the market and numerous others in the development pipeline, the modern biopharmaceutical industry is poised to grow at a significant pace over the coming years. The success of biopharmaceutical drugs has necessitated an upgrade of conventional biologics manufacturing equipment. As a result, the domain has witnessed several technological advancements, including the adoption of controllers and automated systems.

Sensors and controllers are the essential elements of the bioprocess control system, which ensure that the processes continue to run within precise limits by making the necessary adjustments. Sensors transmit the information to the controller, which further instructs the valves to maintain the desirable environmental conditions in the overall manufacturing process.



It is worth highlighting that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for such advanced biomanufacturing solutions, as single-use systems are extensively being used in the production of various COVID-19 vaccines. This presents lucrative opportunities for companies engaged in this domain. Driven by the increasing adoption of single-use systems / technologies, the single-use sensors market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the next decade.



Scope of the Report

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the potential future growth opportunities of single-use sensors. Based on multiple parameters, such as overall bioprocessing equipment market, and adoption rate of automation systems, we have developed informed estimates on the evolution of the market over the period 2021-2035.

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, Chapter Outline portraying different tracks of the anticipated industry growth. The opinions and insights presented in the report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from secondary research.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



Key Questions Answered

What are the key features of single-use sensor systems?

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of single-use sensors?

What are the different application areas where single-use sensors can be used?

Who are the leading key opinion leaders engaged in the field of single-use sensors?

What are the key trends within the single-use sensors market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Bioprocess Control

3.3. Process Control Systems

3.3.1. Components of Process Control Systems

3.4. Single-use Sensors

3.5. Single-use Technology in Bioprocessing

3.6. Future Perspectives



4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Single-use Sensors for Bioprocessing: List of Products

4.3. Single-use Sensors for Bioprocessing: Information on Sterilization Technique

4.4. Single-use Sensors for Bioprocessing: List of Additional Parameters of Products

4.4. Single-use Sensors for Bioprocessing: Developer Landscape



5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Assumptions / Key Parameters

5.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Flow Sensors

5.5. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Pressure Sensors

5.6. Product Competitiveness Analysis: pH Sensors

5.7. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Conductivity and Temperature Sensors



6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Applied Biosensors

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Single-use Sensor Product Portfolio

6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Levitronix

6.4. Malema Engineering

6.5. Masterflex (acquired by Avantor)

6.6. Parker Hannifin

6.7. PendoTECH (acquired by METTLER TOLEDO)

6.8. PreSens Precision Sensing

6.9. Finesse Solutions (acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific)



7. CASE STUDY: PRE-INSTALLED SINGLE-USE SENSOR SYSTEMS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Pre-installed Single-use Sensors for Bioprocessing: List of Products

7.3. Pre-installed Single-use Sensors for Bioprocessing: Developer Landscape



8. CASE STUDY: SINGLE-USE BIOREACTORS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Single-use Bioreactors: Overall Market Landscape

8.3. Single-use Bioreactor Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

8.4. Tree Map Representation: Analysis by Type of Single-use Bioreactor and Company Size

8.5. Heat Map Representation: Analysis by Scale of Operation, Area of Application and Type of Cell Culture Handled

8.6. Heat Map Representation: Analysis by Type of Single-use Bioreactor and Area of Application

8.7. World Map Representation: Analysis by Location of Headquarters



9. CASE STUDY: BIOPROCESS CONTROLLERS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Bioprocess Control Software: Overall Market Landscape

9.3. Bioprocess Control Software Developers: Overall Market Landscape

9.4. Upstream Controllers: Overall Market Landscape

9.5. Upstream Controller Developers: Overall Market Landscape

9.6. Downstream Controller Systems: Overall Market Landscape

9.7. Downstream Controller System Developers: Overall Market Landscape



10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Global Single-use Sensors for Bioprocessing Market, 2021-2035

10.5. Single-use Sensors for Bioprocessing Market, 2021-2035: Distribution by Type of Bioprocessing

10.6. Single-use Sensors for Bioprocessing Market, 2021-2035: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions



11. CONCLUDING REMARKS

11.1. Chapter Overview



12. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



13. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



Companies Mentioned

3Dnamics

Aber Instruments

Agilitech

Applied Biosensors

Applikon Biotechnology (acquired by Getinge)

ARTeSYN BioSolutions

Automated Control Concepts (ACC)

B-CULTURE

TSNS-biotech

BIONET

Biosan

BlueSens

Broadley-James

Celartia

Cell Culture Company

Cellexus

Celltainer Biotech

CelVivo

CerCell

CESCO Bioengineering

Cytiva

Distek

EirGenix

Emerson

Eppendorf

Esco Aster

Finesse Solutions (acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Flotek Industries

Flownamics

Hamilton

High Purity New England

ILS Automation

INFORS HT

INTEGRA

Kuhner shaker

LAMBDA Laboratory Instruments Levitronix

LFB Biomanufacturing

Malema Engineering

Masterflex

Merck MilliporeSigma

METTLER TOLEDO

OmniBRx Biotechnologies

optek-Danulat

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin

PBS Biotech

PendoTECH

PerfuseCell

PIERRE GUERIN

Polestar Technologies

Premas Biotech

PreSens Precision Sensing

ProlifeCell

RealBio Technology

Rentschler Biopharma

Repligen

REPROCELL

Sartorius

SATAKE MultiMix

Sensirion

Sepragen

Solaris Biotech

SONOTEC

Strain Measurement Devices

Synthecon

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Univercells

VERDOT Ips

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmgv68



