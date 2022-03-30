Floor Saw Market to hit US$ 430 million by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The floor saw market is expected to surpass USD 430 million by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . Increasing investments in the concrete cutting is fueling the adoption of floor saws in the industry.

Construction expenditures in the public sector have remained stable over the past years. Such trends in new projects will boost the floor saw market revenue. Public & private investments, higher living standards, and higher spending capacities are a few factors driving construction activities in the region, thus boosting floor saw industry expansion.

Below 15HP will observe around 4.5% CAGR through 2028. Below 15HP floor saws are comfortable to handle and produce significantly less noise compared to other more powerful concrete cutting saws. There are various designs and models of floor saws for different applications and cutting depths. Each model has its own edge for carrying out concrete cutting applications.





The North America floor saw market is set to register growth rate of about 3.5% during 2022 to 2028 driven by growing repair and maintenance construction works in the region. The U.S. is the world’s largest construction market with expenditure reaching over USD 1.4 trillion. Rising trends in residential construction are primary drivers of the booming construction sector. New construction projects within the U.S. are majorly in the South Atlantic region, which accounted for a value of USD 0.22 million and the Pacific area accounting for USD 0.23 million.

The key floor saw market players are adopting various strategies such as acquisitions & mergers to improve their presence and product portfolio. For instance, in December 2020, Husqvarna Group’s construction division signed an agreement to acquire Blastrac, a provider of surface preparation technologies for the global construction & remediation industry.

Some major findings of the floor saw market report include:

The demand for high-rise buildings has grown in the Middle East region due to increasing economic developments, population growth, and limited land availability.





A floor saw has a circular blade with a diameter of at least 20 inches. The high-speed rotation of this blade also aids in cutting fully hardened concrete. The need for various power ranges of floor saws is rising among the end-user industry.





The construction sector is moving in the direction of dry cutting with vacuum systems as the preferred method of cutting, to eliminate the use of water and slurry. Employing dry cutting with vacuum systems has also changed the way mason contractors work on their job sites.





Middle East is poised to showcase prominent growth led by increasing demand for buildings and roadways. According to MEED Projects, the total value of projects either in the planning stage or in the delivery stage across the GCC in 2018 was USD 2.7 trillion with Saudi Arabia leading the way with USD 1.1 trillion worth of projects.





