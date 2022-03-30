Global Fat Replacer Market Worth $2,828.69 Million by 2028, at CAGR Growth of 5.50% | Market is Forecasted to Gain Incredible Growth | Forecast Report 2022-2028 by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research published a report, titled, "Fat Replacer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Carbohydrate-based, Protein-based, Lipid-based), by Application (Bakery & confectionery products, Dairy & frozen desserts, Convenience foods & beverages, Sauces, dressings, and spreads), by Form (Powder, Liquid), by Source (Plant, Animal), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". According to the report, the global Fat Replacer industry generated $2,051.50 Million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2,828.69 Million by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 5.50% from 2022 to 2028.



Synopsis:

Fat Replacer Market, also referred as a fat substitute, and is an ingredient used to replace all or part of fat in the diet while maintaining the same taste, texture, and mouthfeel as the original full-fat food. Fat is not a single substance, but a collection of various substances consisting of glycerol molecules and three separate fatty acids. It is a significant part of a healthy diet and contains the building blocks of prostaglandins and fatty acids, helps control cholesterol metabolism, delivers fat-soluble vitamins and carotenoids throughout the body, and provides nine calories per gram. Among fat substitutes, protein-based substitutes are the most favored and widely accepted. As a natural fat, it can be used in a variety of applications.

Fat can be found in almost any food and creates a unique texture, flavor, and aroma to the dishes in which it is placed. Although fat is necessary for life, it can be harmful to a person's health if consumed in excess of physiological needs. High-fat diets increase the risk of heart disease, weight gain, and different kinds of cancer. The use of fat substitutes in food products preserve the original quality characteristics while avoiding the risks associated with fat consumption. The fat substitute market is witnessing significant growth owing to rising awareness of pertaining to individuals’ health.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Fat Replacer market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.50% during the forecast period.

The Fat Replacer market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 2,051.50 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,828.69 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Fat Replacer market.



List of Prominent Players in the Fat Replacer Market

ADM (US)

DuPont (US)

Cargill (US)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

FMC Corporation (US)

Ingredion (US)

Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands)

Ashland Inc (US)

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing participation in weight loss management programs, rising government regulations related to limiting daily fat intake, and accumulative use of fat substitutes in baked, dairy and frozen products are also driving the global Fat Replacer Market. Growth of the fat substitute market. Rising consumption of convenience food and large number of people opting for dairy-free diets, along with increasing research and development of fat substitutes will create opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Challenges:

Poor taste compared to fat, and nutritional concerns associated with fat substitutes are expected to restrain growth of the Fat Replacer Market over the forecast period. The high price of fat replacement products and the adverse impact of fat replacement products may pose a huge challenge to the market.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific fat substitute market is expected to be the fastest growing market in the next coming years. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle pattern, and ease of convenience products are some of the factors driving growth of the Fat Replacer Market in the region. Increasing concerns over the contrary effects of calories and fats, coupled with growing consumer awareness to maintain a healthy diet, which in turn are key factors driving the demand for Fat Replacer Market in the region. Mass consumption of convenience foods in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia is expected to develop the Fat Replacer Market.

Recent Developments:

In May 2019, Ingredion Incorporated launched new clean label starches to reduce fat and create a luxurious texture. It enables food manufacturers to improve taste by providing the same functionality as modified starch while replacing or reducing fat. This helps the company expand its product portfolio.

The report on the Fat Replacer Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Fat Replacer Market?

How will the Fat Replacer Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Fat Replacer Market?

What is the Fat Replacer market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Fat Replacer Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Fat Replacer Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2,051.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2,828.69 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 5.50% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type

° Carbohydrate-based

° Protein-based

° Lipid-based



• Application

° Bakery & confectionery products

° Dairy & frozen desserts

° Convenience foods & beverages

° Sauces, dressings, and spreads

° Others (functional foods and processed meat)



• Form

° Powder

° Liquid



• Source

° Plant

° Animal Region & Counties Covered • North America

° U.S.

° Canada

° Mexico



• Europe

° U.K

° France

° Germany

° Italy

° Spain

° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

° China

° Japan

° India

° South Korea

° South East Asia

° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

° Brazil

° Argentina

° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

° GCC Countries

° South Africa

° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • ADM (US)

• DuPont (US)

• Cargill (US)

• Kerry Group (Ireland)

• FMC Corporation (US)

• Ingredion (US)

• Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands)

• Ashland Inc (US) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

