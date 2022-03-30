New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Cables Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248558/?utm_source=GNW





The global aircraft cables market is expected to grow from $3.65 billion in 2021 to $4.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The aircraft cables market consists of sales of aircraft cables products and related services which are used in cabin management, wires, and pipelines in aircraft.The cables are made by stranding thin steel wires together to offer high versatility, strength, and flexibility.



Aircraft cables are used in control systems, lighting, data transfer, power transfer, avionics, and data transmission.



The main types of aircraft cables are stainless steel material and galvanized steel material.Steel is galvanized when it is hot-dipped in a zinc coating solution.



This coating guards the steel against particle corrosion as well as general surface scratches and abrasions.Aircraft cables are used in military aircraft, civil aircraft and are sold through aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sales channels.



Aircraft cables are used in general aviation, airliner, business aircraft, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft cables market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for the production of new aircraft across the world promotes the growth of the aircraft cables market.Aircraft cables are used to establish an aircraft electrical system and to transmit signals into electrical power in commercial aircraft, military aircraft, civil helicopters, and military helicopters.



Thus, the increase in demand for aircraft holds a positive effect on the demand for the production of aircraft wires. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts an increase to 7.2 billion passengers by 2035. According to the forecast by Airbus in 2019, air traffic is estimated to grow at 4.3% annually till 2038, following a demand of 39,200 new passengers and dedicated freighter aircraft over the period. Further, in 2019 Paris Air Show, Airbus, an aircraft manufacturer, signed a deal of 387 orders from AirLease, a US-based aircraft leasing company. The deal includes a total of 27 A321XLRs aircraft. The increased production of new aircraft will result in an increased demand for aircraft cables.



The growth of the aircraft cable market is restricted because of the backlogging of aircraft.The aircraft backlog hampers the demand for aircraft cables.



Aircraft backlog occurs when the orders of aircraft manufacturing have not been fulfilled or run the risk of their potential cancellation or postponement in their date of delivery.The cases of accidents of aircraft that impact the sale of new aircraft, heavy competition among the aircraft producers, and the time required to build a new aircraft result in heavy backlogs in many cases.



Thus, the huge number of aircraft backlogs may result in an opportunity loss for the companies in the aircraft manufacturing to manufacture new aircraft, thus, reducing the demand for aircraft cables.As reported by Forecast International (FI), on February 28, 2019, Airbus’ backlog was 7,390 jets, whereas, by the end of February 2019, Boeing’s backlog was 5,904 aircraft.



In March 2020, GoAir, a Mumbai-based Indian airline, had to suspend a few of its flights due to the failure of Airbus to deliver aircraft as per their deal. Airbus was expected to deliver 144 Airbus A320neo planes on order from GoAir through a period of 2016-2020. Thus, the results on aircraft backlog hamper the demand for new aircraft cables, negatively affecting the growth of the aircraft cables market.



The companies involved in the aircraft cable market are investing in producing cables to meet the need for high-performance data applications required in aircraft systems.Such high-performance data applications are used in cabin management systems, ethernet backbones, computers, servers, and low skew video.



Following the trend, in 2019, PIC Wires and Cables, a US-based provider of aircraft wires, electronic cables, wire connectors, and avionic wire assemblies, launched its new CAT7 Ethernet DataMATES cables that can provide 10G data performance in the environment such as in aerospace.These cables offer 10G performance at 600MHz and are being used in cabin management, in-flight entertainment, and avionics networks.



Thus, high-performance cables are being developed to meet the growing need for aerospace data networks.



In December 2019, Groupe Latécoère, a France based aircraft company, signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bombardier’s electrical wiring interconnection system for an undisclosed amount.Through the acquisition Latécoère aimed to emerge as a leading player in the global consolidation movement in the aeronautics sector.



Bombardier Inc. is a Canada-based jet manufacturer.



The countries covered in the aircraft cables market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





