Amplifiers Global Market Report 2022

The global amplifiers market is expected to grow from $1.041 billion in 2021 to $1.067 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.069 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.1%.



The amplifiers market consists of sales of amplifiers and related services that are used in all kinds of audio equipment. An amplifier is an electronic device that increases the voltage, current, and power of a signal.



The main types of amplifiers are voltage amplifiers; current amplifiers and power amplifiers.A voltage amplifier is an electronic circuit whose function is to accept an input voltage and produce an output voltage that is a magnified, accurate reproduction of the input voltage.



Inverting amplifiers and non-inverting amplifiers are the different phases of amplifier that are available in the mono channel, two-channel, four-channel, six-channel, and other channels. The various applications include consumer electronics, automotive, media & entertainment, and others.



The rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products globally contributes to the growth of the amplifiers market.Energy-efficient products use less energy compared to other products and will enhance the level of energy conservation.



Energy-saving power amplifiers are gaining increasing momentum due to their energy conservative nature, and are highly efficient.These amplifiers are used in the manufacturing of electronic products.



The primary demand for energy-efficient products in India is expected to grow by 1,500 million tons by 2030. Therefore, the rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products is increasing the demand for amplifiers.



A diminished price margin is expected to limit the growth of the amplifiers market.Diminished price margin is the difference between the manufacturing cost and the price at which the product is sold is low.



Due to the highly fragmented industry, the price margin is reduced in the power amplifiers market.For example, increased competition may force a company to reduce its prices to maintain its customer base and market share which results in diminishing revenues and losses that may occur as the cost of the product remains the same.



Therefore, the diminished price margin is one of the factors that hinder the growth of the amplifiers market.



The smart power amplifier (SPA) is a key trend driving the growth of the amplifiers market.A smart power amplifier with voltage-tripling is designed to boost the audio quality and also to increase the efficiency of wireless speakers, watches, phones, and tablets.



In 2019, ESS Technologies, the industry leader in audio converters and analog design, introduced the smart power amplifier with a revolutionary new amplifier design based on patented 7-level Class-D amplifier technology that offers improved efficiency and lower EMI than standard amplifiers. The voltage-tripling can reach 15V from a 5V supply and results in an effective boost-voltage of 13V from a typical phone battery.



In October 2019, Dialog Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company primarily focused on the development of highly-integrated mixed-signal products for consumer electronics, acquired Creative Chips GmbH company for a deal amount of $103 million.This transaction will increase Dialog’s sales in the area of power management integrated circuits, configurable mixed-signal, and wireless low power connectivity.



Creative Chips is a German-based mid-size semiconductor manufacturer of custom-specific integrated circuits for industrial, automotive, and consumer applications.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the amplifiers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





