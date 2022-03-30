Cell Culture Media Market by Type, Application End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Culture Media Market by Type (Serum-free (CHO, BHK, Vero Cell), Stem Cell, Chemically Defined, Classical, Specialty), Application (Biopharmaceutical (mAbs, Vaccine), Diagnostics, Tissue Engineering), End User(Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell culture media market is projected to USD 10.3 billion by 2026 from USD 4.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.0 % between 2021 and 2026.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of cell-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), funding for cell-based research, growth in stem cell research, the launch of new cell culture media by market players, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. On the other hand, the high cost of cell biology research is restraining the growth of this market.



The serum-free media segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the cell culture media market, by type, during the forecast period

In 2020, the serum-free media segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the advantages of serum-free media over other types of media, including consistent performance, increased growth & productivity, better control over physiological responsiveness, and reduced risk of contamination by serum-borne adventitious agents in cell culture.



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Japan), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), MiltenyiBiotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Biologos LLC (US), Cell Applications, Inc. (US)are some of the major players operating in the cell culture media market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the cell culture media market

The cell culture media market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population, favorable regulatory guidelines, government support for cell culture-based vaccine production, low manufacturing costs, and the growing focus of global market players on emerging Asian economies are the major factors contributing to the growth of the cell culture media market in Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cell Culture Media Market Overview

4.2 North America: Cell Culture Media Market, by Type and Country (2020)

4.3 Cell Culture Media Market Share, by Application, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.4 Cell Culture Media Market, by End-user, 2020 (USD Million)

4.5 Cell Culture Media Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising R&D Spending in Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2.1.2 Emerging Cell Culture Technologies for Cell-Based Vaccines

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies

5.2.1.4 Growth in Stem Cell Research

5.2.1.5 Launch of New Cell Culture Media Products by Market Players

5.2.1.6 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Expensive Cell Biology Research Products

5.2.2.2 Ethical Concerns Regarding Cell Biology Research

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in 3D Cell Culture

5.2.3.2 Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Outbreaks of Pandemics

5.2.3.3 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Survival of Small Players and New Entrants

5.3 Ranges/Scenarios

5.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.5 Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on the Cell Culture Media Market

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Supply Chain Analysis

5.10 Ecosystem Analysis of the Cell Culture Media Market

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Analysis

5.12.1 US

5.12.2 Europe

6 Cell Culture Media Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Serum-Free Media

6.1.1.1 Cho Media

6.1.1.1.1 Growing Adoption of Cho Media in Biopharmaceutical Companies to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

6.1.1.2 Hek 293 Media

6.1.1.2.1 Advantages of Hek 293 Cell Lines are Expected to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

6.1.1.3 Bhk Media

6.1.1.3.1 Bhk Media Have Wide Applications in the Production of Recombinant Proteins

6.1.1.4 Vero Cell Media

6.1.1.4.1 Increasing Role of Vero Cells in Research Pertaining to Viral Vaccines to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

6.1.1.5 Serum-Free Stem Cell Media

6.1.1.5.1 Availability of Funding for Stem Cell Research Driving the Growth of this Market Segment

6.1.1.6 Insect Cell Media

6.1.1.6.1 Growing Adoption of Insect Cell Media for Heterologous Protein Expression Driving the Growth of this Market Segment

6.1.1.7 Car T-Cell Media

6.1.1.7.1 Growing Demand for Adoptive T-Cell Therapy to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

6.1.1.8 Other Serum-Free Media

6.1.2 Classical Media & Salts

6.1.2.1 Wide Use of Classical Media & Salts Across All Types of Cell Culture Applications to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

6.1.3 Stem Cell Culture Media

6.1.3.1 Increasing Collaborations Between Universities and Pharma-Biotech Companies for Stem Cell Research to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

6.1.4 Chemically Defined (Cd) Media

6.1.4.1 Ability of Cd Media to Increase Reproducibility to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

6.1.5 Specialty Media

6.1.5.1 Ability of Primary Cells to Proliferate in Specialty Media is Expected to Fuel the Growth of this Market Segment

6.1.6 Other Cell Culture Media

7 Cell Culture Media Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biopharmaceutical Production

7.2.1 Monoclonal Antibody Production

7.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Monoclonal Antibody Production is Fueling the Growth of this Market Segment

7.2.2 Vaccine Production

7.2.2.1 Growing Government Support for Vaccine Production to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

7.2.3 Other Therapeutic Protein Production

7.3 Diagnostics

7.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

7.4 Drug Screening & Development

7.4.1 Adoption of Cell-Based Assays in Drug Discovery Will Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

7.5 Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

7.5.1 Cell & Gene Therapy

7.5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Cell and Gene Therapies for Treating Patients to Fuel the Growth of this Market

7.5.2 Other Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine Applications

7.6 Other Applications

8 Cell Culture Media Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.2.1 Increasing Research Expenditure by Pharma and Biotech Companies Will Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.3 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3.1 Increasing Applications of Cell Culture Media in Disease Diagnosis to Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.4 Research & Academic Institutes

8.4.1 Growing Prevalence of Cancer and Increasing Research Funding to Drive the Growth of this Segment

8.5 Other End-users

9 Cell Culture Media Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Start-Ups/SMEs

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Starting Blocks

10.6.3 Responsive Companies

10.6.4 Dynamic Companies

10.7 Product Footprint of Companies

10.8 Regional Footprint of Companies

10.9 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.1.2 Merck KGaA

11.1.3 Danaher Corporation

11.1.4 Sartorius Ag

11.1.5 Corning Incorporated

11.1.6 Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Acquired by Fujifilm Holdings Corporation)

11.1.7 Lonza Group Ag

11.1.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)

11.1.9 Miltenyi Biotec

11.1.10 Himedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

11.1.11 Stemcell Technologies Inc.

11.1.12 Biologos LLC.

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Cell Applications, Inc.

11.2.2 Caisson Laboratories Inc.

11.2.3 Promocell GmbH

11.2.4 Cell Biologics, Inc.

11.2.5 Invivogen

11.2.6 Pan-Biotech GmbH

11.2.7 Peprotech, Inc.

11.2.8 Cellular Technology Limited LLC.

11.2.9 Zen-Bio, Inc.

11.2.10 Athena Environmental Sciences, Inc.

11.2.11 Cyagen Biosciences

11.2.12 Biowest Sas

11.2.13 Akron Biotech

12 Appendix

