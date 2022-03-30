New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transformers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248554/?utm_source=GNW





The global transformers market is expected to grow from $64.52 billion in 2021 to $70.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $94.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The transformers market consists of sales of transformers and related services which are used in the manufacturing of power, distribution, and specialty transformers.A transformer transfers energy from one circuit to another.



Transformers increase or decrease voltage and current level, increase or decrease capacitor value, prevent direct current from passing between two circuits, and isolate circuits.



The main types of transformers market are low rated transformer, high rated transformer.The low-rated transformer is transmitted to the receiving end.



This low voltage power if transmitted results in greater line current which is causing more line losses.The transformer types are power transformer, distribution transformer.



The phases are single-phase, three-phase. The applications are residential and commercial, utility and industrial.



Favorable government policies to increase electrification will contribute to the growth of the transformers market in the forecast period.Countries around the world are implementing several initiatives to increase electrification across the countries.



For example, in 2019, the Indian government launched the ‘One Nation One Grid’, an initiative aimed at offering affordable power to all the states.These initiatives increased the market for medium power transformers in the historic period.



The increasing demand for medium, low, and high-power transformers supported by favorable government initiatives will positively impact the growth of the transformers market.



Instability in the pricing of raw materials is a major restraint in the transformers manufacturing market.The instability is due to the volatility in the raw material prices of steel, copper, and crude oil.



Steel and copper are predominantly used in the manufacture of transformers.Increased tariffs on raw materials such as steel and copper, increased the volatility of prices, thereby limiting the growth of the market for medium power transformers.



For instance, in October 2021, the United States and the European Union had reached an agreement on the lifting of US tariffs of 25 percent on imports of steel from the EU and 10 percent on imports of aluminum from the EU. The increase in prices leads to an increase in operating expense thereby hampering the growth of the market.



The transformers market is moving towards the evolution of independent and self-regulating smart transformers.Smart transformers are programmed to constantly regulate voltage and maintain contact with the stakeholders and provide information and feedback on the power supply.



They provide the exact amount of power that is needed and respond to fluctuations through a process known as voltage optimization.They significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and power consumption as they supply electrical equipment with the ideal amount of power.



For instance, in 2021, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) invested a total of $20 million in funding for innovative research and development in artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning. DOE’s Office of Electricity has selected eight projects to receive nearly $7 million in total to explore the use of big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning technologies for improving existing knowledge and discover new insights and tools for better grid operation and management. Companies should consider investing in technologies to produce smart transformers for commercial establishments.



In June 2019, Hitachi, Ltd., a Japan-based energy solution provider company acquired 80.1% of ABB’s power grids business for $11 billion. The acquisition was aimed to broaden the product portfolio of Hitachi, by combining ABB’s power grids and offering enhanced energy solutions globally. ABB is a Switzerland-based company that specializes in manufacturing power grids products such as power transformers.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the transformers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





