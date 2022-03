IVECO signs MoU with Enel X to develop e-mobility for commercial vehicles in Europe

Turin, 30th March 2022. IVECO, a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) and a pioneer in the commercialisation and manufacturing of vehicles powered by alternative fuels, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Enel X, the Enel Group company dedicated to developing and selling innovative energy services and solutions for the electrification of consumptions and mobility.

Under the terms of the non-binding MoU, IVECO and Enel X plan to explore a possible collaboration that will unlock the potential of e-mobility for commercial vehicles in Europe, with a focus on light commercial vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles and buses. The two companies will assess how IVECO electric trucks can support the transition of Enel’s fleet to zero emission vehicles, while examining new joint opportunities in other transport segments.

The collaboration also aims to develop a joint offer addressing the e-mobility of commercial fleets, including but not limited to recharging infrastructure for light and heavy commercial vehicles. IVECO and Enel X will leverage on their impressive Research & Development and technical expertise to evaluate the interoperability of the Enel X charging infrastructure with IVECO e-vehicles, and the potential joint development of advanced services (e.g., smart charging and V2G, Vehicle-to-Grid).

“We have embarked on a path towards zero CO 2 emissions, where electrification is a fundamental enabler for achieving the objectives of the entire commercial vehicle sector,” commented Luca Sra, President Truck Business Unit, Iveco Group. “We are fully committed to this path, and the MoU that we are signing today with Enel X marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration for IVECO with one of the most advanced players in the energy sector. We are confident that this will create opportunities to further accelerate the energy transition we are driving.”

“Enel X aims to support the decarbonization of Cities through innovative and sustainable solutions based on two pillars: electrification and digitalization. We have played an active role for more than a decade, in particular in public transport electrification, offering value added services for more than 3,000 electric buses,” commented Valerio Vadacchino, Global Head of e-Bus in Enel X. “Partnerships like this one with Iveco Group - a global leading clean vehicles’ producer - are key for us to accelerate energy transition of transport sector that still provides a large contribution of emissions in urban areas.”

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is an On-Highway global organisation tasked with safeguarding, supporting, and bolstering eight unique, yet unified brands. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures and commercialises heavy, medium and light-duty commercial vehicles; FPT Industrial, a global leader in providing its vast array of advanced powertrain technologies to customers in agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles alike; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, premium and mass-transit bus and coach brands; Iveco Defence Vehicles, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a global expert in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all, serving as the cornerstone of Iveco Group’s new business models. Further information about Iveco Group is available on the company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Enel X Global Retail is Enel Group’s global business line offering services that accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition. A global leader in the advanced energy solution sector, Enel X Global Retail manages services such as demand response for 7.7 GW of total capacity at global level and 195 MW of storage capacity installed worldwide, as well as around 245,000 electric vehicle charging points made available around the globe2. Through its advanced solutions, including energy management, financial services and electric mobility, Enel X Global Retail provides each partner with an intuitive, personalized ecosystem of tech platforms and consulting services, focusing on sustainability and circular economy principles in order to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative model that respects the environment and integrates technological innovation into daily life. Each solution has the power to turn decarbonization, electrification and digitalization goals into sustainable actions for everyone, in order to build a more sustainable and efficient world together.

Media Contats:

Tel: +39 06 8305 5699

E-mail: ufficiostampa@ene.com - gnm@enel.com

enelx.com

Attachment