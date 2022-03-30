Global Inflatable Tents Market to 2029 - by Material, Type, Capacity, End-user and Region

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inflatable Tents Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, the inflatable tents market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029, starting from 2020 with a market value of US$ 700.0 million. Inflatable tents are also known as air tents are similar to the other tents in structure. However, there is a difference as compared to the traditional tents such as the traditional tents uses metal, plastic or fiberglass of material poles for setting up the structure, whereas the inflatable tents use beams, pumped up to offer the structure.



The major advantages of these tents are that they can be easily carried as luggage, making it more suitable for the personal and camping purpose. The increasing popularity among the consumers for personal use is increasing due to rising adventurous activities such as fishing, camping, and mountain climbing, among others. However, high development cost of advanced inflatable tents and high purchase cost are likely to hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Inflatable Tents with Personal Use in its End User Segment Continue Dominating the Market

In 2020, the overall inflatable tents market was led by the personal use industry in its end-user segment contributing to a 2/3rd percentage of the market share of the total revenue generated globally. The continuous development in the quality of the tents and outdoor activities by the individuals is also boosting the market. Currently, there are various camps more in trend due to their ability to set up easily without any help and can be carried easily in a bag-pack.



North America Dominates the Market by Region

Inflatable tents market is led by North America with more than 1/3rd of the market share covered by the region. Additionally, there are various key players present in this region such as The North Face, NorLense SA ZEPELIN, and Coleman Company, which are developing new types of tents. Moreover, high spending capacity by the consumer due to high disposable income is also driving the market. Additionally, increasing tourism and adventurous activities in the region such as camping, outdoor activities, and others is boosting the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to increasing individuals' outdoor activities in the region.



Some of the prominent players operating in the inflatable tents market include Alaska Structures, Inc., The North Face, NorLense SA ZEPELIN, Coleman Company, Inc., Oase Outdoors, Vango, Kampa, Losberger GmbH, Buildair Ingenierea y Arquitectura S.A., Exxel Outdoors, LLC, Sunncamp Limited, Skandika GmbH, LANCO Group, and Zempire Camping.



Historical & Forecast Period

This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2019 to 2029 considering 2020 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

Report Scope by Segments

The inflatable tents market report provides market size and estimates based on market dynamics and key trends observed in the industry. The report provides a holistic view of global inflatable tents market based on material, type, end-user, capacity and geography. Key segments covered in the report are as follows:



Material Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Poly-Cotton

Nylon

End-User Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn)

Military

Commercial Use

Personal

Medical Camp

Others

Type (2019-2029; US$ Mn)

Self-Erecting

Hybrid Structure

Capacity(2019-2029; US$ Mn)

1-3 Person

4-6 Person

Others

Geography Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn)

North America (U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (Middle East &Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of inflatable tents in 2020 and forecast up to 2029?

Which is the largest regional market for personal end user?

What are the major trends followed in inflatable tents market across different regions?

Who are the key inflatable tents companies leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading Inflatable Tents companies in market?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2019

3.4 Market Positioning of Key IT Vendors, 2019



Chapter 4 Global Inflatable Tents (IT) Market, by Material

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Global IT Market Value Share, by Material, 2019 & 2029 (Value, %)

4.2 Heavy Duty Vehicles

4.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride IT Market Value, 2019 - 2029 US$ Mn)

4.3 Poly Cotton

4.3.1 Global Material Poly Cotton IT Market Value, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.4 Nylon

4.4.1 Global Nylon IT Market Value, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5 Global Inflatable Tents (IT) Market, by Type

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Global IT Market Value Share, by Type, 2019 & 2029 (Value, %)

5.2 Self-Erecting

5.2.1 Global Self-Erecting IT Market Value, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.2.2 Hybrid Structure

5.2.3 Global Hybrid Structure IT Market Value, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6 Global Inflatable Tents (IT) Market, by Capacity

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Global IT Market Value Share, by Capacity, 2019 & 2029 (Value, %)

6.2 1-3 Person

6.2.1 Global IT Market Value from 1-3 Person, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.3 4-6 Person

6.3.1 Global IT Market Value from 4-6 Person, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Global IT Market Value from Others, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7 Global Inflatable Tents (IT) Market, by End-user

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Global IT Market Value Share, by End-user, 2019 & 2029 (Value, %)

7.2 Military

7.2.1 Global IT Market Value from Military, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.3 Commercial Use

7.3.1 Global IT Market Value from Commercial Use, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Personal

7.4.1 Global IT Market Value from Personal, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Medical Camp

7.5.1 Global IT Market Value from Medical Camp, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Global IT Market Value from Others, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8 North America Inflatable Tents (IT) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Europe Inflatable Tents (IT) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Asia Pacific Inflatable Tents (IT) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 11 Rest of the World (RoW) Inflatable Tents (IT) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 The North Face

12.2 Alaska Structures, Inc.

12.3 ZEPELIN

12.4 Oase Outdoors

12.5 Coleman Company, Inc.

12.6 Vango

12.7 Buildair Ingenierea y Arquitectura S.A.

12.8 Kampa

12.9 Zempire Camping

12.10 Losberger GmbH

12.11 Exxel Outdoors, LLC

12.12 Skandika GmbH

12.13 Sunncamp Limited

12.14 LANCO Group

12.15 NorLense SA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpjn85