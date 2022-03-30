Global Military Cables Market (2021 to 2026) - Digitalization and Electrification of Military Systems are Driving Growth

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Cables Market by Product (Coaxial, Ribbon, Twisted Pair), Platform (Ground, Marine, Airborne), Application, Conductor Material (Stainless Steel Alloys, Aluminium Alloys, Copper Alloys), End User, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for military cables is estimated to be USD 22.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the modernization program and increasing procurement of military fleets due to growing transnational disputes to offer several untapped opportunities.



The military cables market includes major players Prysmian Group (Italy), Nexans S.A. (France), Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Japan), Collins Aerospace (US), and Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (US). These players have spread their business across various countries including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.



The marine platform segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, with a share of 92.6% in 2021. The segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period. Marine platforms where military cables are installed include destroyers, frigates, corvettes, amphibious ships, patrol vessels, submarines, and aircraft carriers.



The military ground equipment segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on application, the military ground equipment segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the military cables market during the forecast period. Increasing number of military ground equipment to gain tactical advantage will drive the segment in coming years.



The copper alloys segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the conductor material, the copper alloys segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the military cables market during the forecast period. Copper wires have excellent electrical properties which make them perfect for use in the aerospace and defense industry.



The aftermarket segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the end user, the aftermarket segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the military cables market during the forecast period. Replacement of existing cables and upgradation will drive the segment.



The Europe market is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026



The majority of the Europe military cables market is accounted for by military cables on ground platform. The large share of military cables market in Europe is due to increasing procurement of military fleet and weapon systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Military Cables Market

4.2 Military Cables Market, by Application

4.3 Military Cables Market, by End Use

4.4 Military Cables Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Military Expenditure

5.2.1.2 Digitalization and Electrification of Military Systems

5.2.1.3 Rise in Adoption of Military Unmanned and Ground Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Saturated Market in Developed Countries

5.2.2.2 Reduced Demand Due to Wireless Transmission

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets Across the Globe

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Recovery from Pandemic

5.2.4.2 Complexities with Installing & Upgrading Large Network of Cables

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Military Cables Market

5.4 Ranges and Scenarios

5.5 Value Chain Analysis of Military Cables Market

5.6 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Military Cable Manufacturers

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.7.1 Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Application

5.8 Military Cables Market Ecosystem

5.9 Trade Data Statistics

5.9.1 Import Data Statistics

5.9.2 Export Data Statistics

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.11.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.11.2 Buying Criteria

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.12.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.12.2 North America

5.12.3 Europe

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Military Wearable Trends

6.2.2 Digitalization of Data

6.2.3 High-Speed Connectivity Solution

6.2.4 Increasing Mobility in Military and Defense Sectors

6.2.5 Shrinking Size of Cables

6.2.6 5G Technology

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.4 Use Case Analysis

6.5 Impact of Megatrends

6.6 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Military Cables Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coaxial

7.2.1 Increasing Number of Defense Equipment and Rf Communication to Drive the Segment

7.3 Ribbon

7.3.1 Aerospace Applications and Shrinking Military Equipment Size to Drive the Segment

7.4 Twisted Pair

7.4.1 Increasing Vectronics Systems to Drive the Segment

8 Military Cables Market, by Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ground

8.2.1 Combat Vehicles

8.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Armored Vehicles to Drive the Segment

8.2.2 Base Stations

8.2.2.1 Electrification of Equipment to Drive the Segment

8.2.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles

8.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Unmanned Solutions to Drive the Segment

8.3 Airborne

8.3.1 Fighter Aircraft

8.3.1.1 Rising Need to Gain Airborne Dominance Across the Globe to Drive the Segment

8.3.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uav)

8.3.2.1 Ability to Carry Heavy Payloads and Fly Longer Durations to Drive the Segment

8.3.3 Military Transport Aircraft

8.3.3.1 Increasing Demand Across Regions to Drive the Segment

8.3.4 Military Helicopters

8.3.4.1 Increasing Usage for Isr Missions and Rescue Operations to Drive the Segment

8.4 Marine

8.4.1 Destroyers

8.4.1.1 Demand from Major Defense Forces to Drive the Segment

8.4.2 Frigates

8.4.2.1 Demand from Naval Forces of Countries Like India to Drive the Segment

8.4.3 Amphibious Ships

8.4.3.1 Amphibious Warship Development Programs to Drive the Segment

8.4.4 Unmanned Marine Vehicles

8.4.4.1 Adoption of Unmanned Solutions for Marine Operations to Drive the Segment

8.4.5 Submarines

8.4.5.1 Higher Adoption of Electrification to Drive the Segment

8.4.6 Offshore Patrol Vehicles

8.4.6.1 Availability in Hybrid and Electric Propulsion Setups to Drive the Segment

8.4.7 Aircraft Carriers

8.4.7.1 Replacement of Aging Carriers to Drive the Segment

9 Military Cables Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Power Transfer

9.2.1 Increasing Need for Power Transfer Cables for Electric Aircraft to Drive the Segment

9.3 Communication & Navigation

9.3.1 Replacement of Analog Electronics into Digital Systems to Drive the Segment

9.4 Military Ground Equipment

9.4.1 Increasing Number of Military Ground Equipment Systems to Drive the Segment

9.5 Weapon System

9.5.1 Advanced Warfare Weapon Systems to Drive the Segment

9.6 Others

10 Military Cables Market, by Conductor Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Stainless Steel Alloys

10.2.1 High Quality and Corrosion Resistance to Drive Demand

10.3 Copper Alloys

10.3.1 Excellent Electrical Properties to Drive Demand

10.4 Aluminum Alloys

10.4.1 Need for Reducing Equipment Weight to Drive Demand

10.5 Others

11 Military Cables Market, by End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Oem

11.2.1 Electrification of Systems and Changing Technology to Drive the Segment

11.3 Aftermarket

11.3.1 Replacement of Existing Cables to Drive the Segment

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Overview

13.3 Market Ranking Analysis of Key Players, 2020

13.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2020

13.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis

13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.6.1 Star

13.6.2 Emerging Leader

13.6.3 Pervasive

13.6.4 Participant

13.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

13.7.1 Progressive Company

13.7.2 Responsive Company

13.7.3 Starting Block

13.7.4 Dynamic Company

13.7.4.1 Competitive Benchmarking

13.8 Competitive Scenario

13.8.1 Market Evaluation Framework

13.8.2 New Product Launches and Developments

13.8.3 Deals

13.8.4 Ventures/Agreements/Expansion

13.8.5 Other Developments

14 Company Profiles: Key Players

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Prysmian Group

14.1.2 Nexans S.A.

14.1.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

14.1.4 Collins Aerospace

14.1.5 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

14.1.6 Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc.

14.1.7 Ls Cable & System Ltd

14.1.8 Molex, LLC

14.1.9 A.E. Petsche

14.1.10 W.L. Gore & Associates Inc

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Pic Wire & Cable

14.2.2 Sanghvi Aerospace (P.) Ltd.

14.2.3 Spectrum Cable Tech India

14.2.4 Axon Cable

14.2.5 Glenair, Inc

14.2.6 Judd Wire, Inc

14.2.7 Champlain Cable Corporation

14.2.8 Specialty Cable Corporation

14.2.9 Rscc Wire and Cable LLC

14.2.10 Iewc

14.2.11 National Wire & Cable Corporation

14.2.12 New England Wire Technologies

14.2.13 Minnesota Wire & Cable

14.2.14 Mercury Wire Products, Inc

14.2.15 Marmon Aerospace and Defense, LLC

15 Appendix

