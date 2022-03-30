New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Waste Disposable Units Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248550/?utm_source=GNW





The global food waste disposable units market is expected to grow from $1.90 billion in 2021 to $2.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The food waste disposable units market consists of sales of food waste disposable units. Food waste disposable units that will dispose of organic kitchen waste through the sinkhole to the sewer system used by householders or commercial kitchen.



The main types of food waste disposable units market are shattered type disposers, dry type disposers, grinding type disposers.Grinding type disposers are waste disposal devices that include a garbage-receiving chamber having at or adjacent to its bottom a rotatable disk provided with blade-like impeller members.



The various applications include commercial and residential applications.



Population growth, rapid urbanization and increasing consumption due to rising disposable income will further increase the demand for food waste disposable units. According to the World Bank, by 2025, the waste volume generated per person per day is estimated to reach 1.42 kg. The International Solid Waste Association has forecasted that globally solid waste volumes will rise by a factor of 2.37 by 2050.



The focus on environmental issues from many governments and industries remained limited.Governments, especially in developing countries, were more focused on infrastructural development and industrialization.



This lack of focus had a restraining effect on the food disposable units market. For instance, the Kyoto Protocol that was aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions worldwide did not result in significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions as many countries did not agree or stick to targets mentioned in the agreement.



The food waste disposable units manufacturing companies are focusing on innovating advanced environment-friendly solutions such as waste-to-energy solutions.The disposers convert the waste into fine particles, which further leads to the formation of biogas.



The generated biogas in the form of biofuel can be used to generate electricity.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the food waste disposable units market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





