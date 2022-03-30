The Worldwide Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Industry is Expected to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2027

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market by Type (Pumps, Agitators, Mixers, Compressors), Application (Beverages, Dairy & Chocolate, Meat & Poultry, Bakery & Confectionery), Degree of Engineering, Flow, Pressure, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food & beverages industry pumps market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a growth of 5.9% during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the dominant market for food & beverages and is expected to be the largest for food & beverages industry pumps. It is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2027 and accounted for a market share of 29.3% in 2021.



The application of pumps is estimated to increase at a high pace due to the demand from the processed foods industry. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries covered in this study. The rising income, purchasing power, rapid growth of the middle-class population, and increasing consumer demand for processed products present promising prospects for growth and diversification in the region's food sector.



The food & beverage industry pumps market, based on flow, has been segmented into less than 15 bar, 15-30 bar, and more than 30 bar

In general, as pump pressure rises, flow decreases. More pressure changes the flow of the product. Furthermore, sensitive products are unable to withstand high pressure and may change form. Thus, it becomes important to choose the pump of the right pressure for the desired application.



The demand for various types of sanitary pumps is projected to increase post-COVID-19 pandemic due to the rising concerns regarding the safety and hygiene of animal products for human consumption. The long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to fuel the demand for automated systems in pumps like the PLC for monitoring and control. They require less workforce, save costs; the requirement of less workforce means less human intervention, thus ensuring lower chances of virus contractions.



Europe accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period

These are the most common flow rate pumps used in the food & beverage processing industries. These are used to transfer material from barrels to tanks as well as throughout the manufacturing process for further processing. They are also used to pump fruit and vegetables. In the food & beverage industries, it is used for the demanding hygienic conveying and dosing of aqueous to highly viscous media.

Also, suitable for the low-impact delivery of solids-containing products. Europe accounted for the largest market share of 1,316.4 million in 2021 and is expected to reach 1,767.2 million by 2027. The food & beverage industry in Europe is the largest manufacturing sector.

Food environments in the region are influenced by the food industry, including packaged food and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers, supermarkets, and quick-service restaurants. Food companies directly influence food environments by manufacturing, distributing, and marketing food products made available to consumers. The three most sold packaged product categories in the region are dairy, baked goods, and processed meat and seafood. Recently, the demand for carbonates, juices, and energy drinks has witnessed an upward trajectory.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market, by Type & Country

4.3 Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market, by Application

4.4 Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market, by Pressure

4.5 Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market, by Flow & Region

4.6 Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market: Major Regional Submarkets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Demand for Advanced Machinery with High Productivity and Efficiency

5.2.1.2 Focus on Reducing Operating Time and Enhancing the Quality of Food Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Cavitation Effect in Industrial Pumps

5.2.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices and High Operating Costs Associated with the Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Inflow of Investments in the Food & Beverage Industry

5.2.3.2 Rise in Regulations to Meet Food Safety Standards

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increased Competition from Local Players and Unorganized Sector

5.2.4.2 Potential Damage to Products due to Varied Viscosity Levels

5.2.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverage Industrial Pumps Market

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Raw Material Providers/Suppliers

6.2.2 Component Manufacturers

6.2.3 Industrial Pump Manufacturers/Assemblers

6.2.4 Distributors (Buyers)/End-users and Post-Sales Services

6.3 Supply Chain

6.4 Pricing Analysis: Food & Beverage Industrial Pumps Market

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.5.1 Centrifugal Pump Configurations

6.5.2 Smart Pumps

6.5.3 Twin-Screw Technology

6.6 Patent Analysis

6.7 Market Map

6.8 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

6.9 Key Export-Import Markets

6.10 Key Conferences & Events

6.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6.11.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6.11.2 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Food & Beverage Industrial Pump Manufacturers

6.12 Case Study Analysis

7 Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market, by Type

7.3 Pumps

7.3.1 Centrifugal

7.3.2 Positive Displacement

7.3.2.1 Reciprocating

7.3.2.1.1 Pump Technology Advancements are Reshaping the Pump Industry

7.3.2.2 Rotary

7.3.2.2.1 Rotary Lobe

7.3.2.2.1.1 Cost-Effective Hygienic Rotary Lobe Pumps are in High Demand

7.3.2.2.2 Progressive Cavity

7.3.2.2.2.1 Progressive Cavity Pumps are Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

7.3.2.2.3 Screw

7.3.2.2.3.1 Twin-Screw Pumps are Gaining Popularity due to Their Dependable, Adaptable, and Efficient Technology

7.4 Mixers

7.4.1 in the Food & Beverage Processing Industries, Automation Drives Mixer Innovations

7.5 Agitators

7.5.1 Choosing the Proper Agitator is Critical for Uniform Mixing

7.6 Compressors

7.6.1 Companies are Reducing Their Energy Consumption and Switching to More Energy-Efficient Compressors

7.7 Other Types

8 Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market, by Application

8.3 Alcoholic Beverages

8.3.1 Wine

8.3.1.1 a Small Wine Distributor Will Gain from the Supply Chain Upheaval

8.3.2 Beer

8.3.2.1 Low-Alcohol Beer is Becoming Increasingly Popular Among Health-Conscious Young People

8.3.3 Whiskey

8.3.3.1 Flavored and Rtd Whiskey Drinks Will Continue to be Popular Among Customers in the Years to Come

8.4 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

8.4.1 Increase in Awareness for Low-Calorie Health Drinks and Functional Beverages to Drive the Market

8.5 Dairy & Chocolate Products

8.5.1 Milk & Milk Powder

8.5.1.1 Milk Powders Can be Used in Place of Fresh Milk in a Variety of Applications

8.5.2 Butter & Buttermilk

8.5.2.1 Buttermilk Has Witnessed an Increase in Demand due to Which Companies are Introducing New Flavors

8.5.3 Cheese

8.5.3.1 Demand for Cheese Has Increased from the Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific

8.6 Fruits & Vegetables

8.6.1 Changing Lifestyle and Increasing Demand for Fruits & Vegetable Puree Driving the Market

8.7 Sugar, Starch, and Sweeteners

8.7.1 Firms Invest to Increase Output in Order to Meet Rising Demand, Which in Turn Creates Demand for Industry Pumps

8.8 Bakery & Confectionery

8.8.1 Changing Lifestyle and Increasing Demand for Bread and Bakery Products in the Asia-Pacific Region Driving the Market

8.9 Meat & Poultry

8.9.1 Increase in Demand for Meat and Poultry in Asia-Pacific

9 Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market, by Degree of Engineering

9.1 Introduction

9.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market, by Degree of Engineering

9.3 Engineered

9.3.1 Engineered Pumps Can Handle Both Low and High Viscosity Products

9.4 Configured

9.4.1 Configured Pumps to Grow at the Fastest CAGR During the Forecast Period

9.5 Standard

9.5.1 for Low Viscosity Products, Standard Pumps are a Popular Choice

10 Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market, by Flow

10.1 Introduction

10.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market, by Flow

10.3 Less Than 10 Liters Per Second

10.3.1 Demand from Developing Economies is Increasing

10.4 10-100 Liters Per Second

10.4.1 Europe Accounted for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

10.5 More Than 100 Liters Per Second

10.5.1 High Flow Rate Pumps are Used in a Variety of Applications

11 Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market, by Pressure

11.1 Introduction

11.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market, by Pressure

11.3 Below 15 Bars

11.3.1 Below 15 Bars Accounted for the Largest Market Share

11.4 15-30 Bars

11.4.1 the 15-30 Bar Segment is Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate

11.5 Above 30 Bars

11.5.1 High-Pressure Pumps are Used in Spray Drying

12 Food & Beverages Industry Pumps Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

13.3 Key Player Strategies

13.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players

13.5 COVID-19-Specific Company Response

13.5.1 Gea Group (Germany)

13.5.2 Alfa Laval (Sweden)

13.5.3 Pentair (Us)

13.5.4 JBT Corporation (Us)

13.5.5 Spx Flow (Us)

13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

13.6.1 Stars

13.6.2 Emerging Leaders

13.6.3 Pervasive Players

13.6.4 Participants

13.6.5 Product Footprint

13.7 Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market, Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

13.7.1 Progressive Companies

13.7.2 Starting Blocks

13.7.3 Responsive Companies

13.7.4 Dynamic Companies

13.8 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments

13.8.1 Product Launches

13.8.2 Deals

13.8.3 Others

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Alfa Laval

14.1.2 Fristam Pumpen Kg

14.1.3 Spx Flow

14.1.4 Gea Group

14.1.5 Jbt Corporation

14.1.6 Pentair plc

14.1.7 Grundfos

14.1.8 Itt Inc

14.1.9 Ampco Pumps Company

14.1.10 Ksb Se & Co. KGaA

14.1.11 Atlas Copco

14.1.12 Lewa GmbH

14.1.13 Charles Austen Pumps Ltd

14.1.14 Bominox

14.1.15 Pcm

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Industrial Flow Solutions

14.2.2 Tops Industry & Technology Co., Ltd.

14.2.3 Verder India Pumps Pvt Ltd

14.2.4 Amixon GmbH

14.2.5 Wangen Pumpen

14.2.6 Wastecorp Pumps Inc

14.2.7 Sonic Corporation

14.2.8 Mattei Compressors, Inc.

14.2.9 Unibloc-Pump

14.2.10 Hammelmann GmbH

15 Adjacent & Related Markets

16 Appendix

