Embedded Hypervisor Market Size Worth $7.82Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Embedded Hypervisor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Software, Services), Technology (Desktop Virtualization, Server Virtualization, and Data Centre Virtualization), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), and Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Healthcare, Transportation, Others)”, the global embedded hypervisor market growth is driven by growing demand for safety & security systems of modules, increasing investment in IoT devices in the manufacturing sector, and increase in preference for real-time operating system in industrial automation sector, growing adoption of embedded hypervisor in vertical of industrial applications.





Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Embedded Hypervisor Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00026929/











Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 5.04 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 7.82 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 216 No. Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 94 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Technology, Enterprise Size, and Industry Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Embedded Hypervisor Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

According to the embedded hypervisor market analysis, Citrix Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; VMware, Inc.; Wind River Systems, Inc.; NXP Semiconductors; Thales Group; Fent Innovative Software Solution; S.L.; Lynx Software Technologies; and Siemens AG are among the key players profiled in this report on the embedded hypervisor market. In addition to these players, several other key market players were studied and analyzed during this market research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.





Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00026929/







In January 2021, Citrix Systems, Inc. acquired Wrike, Inc. and worked on updating its unified digital workspace technology portfolio, which includes desktop and application virtualization tools and content collaboration software.



The rising cyber security threats and concerns in military systems and increasing several military departments looking for advanced technology to reduce cyber threats offer growth opportunities to the key players operating in the embedded hypervisor market. Moreover, in hostile network environments, to achieve complete security, the linked security system is integrated with desktop virtualization, server virtualization, and data center virtualization. The embedded hypervisor, has multiple layers of security; that ensures the module efficiencies, retaining security capabilities, and application availability; helping military applications run continuously. With the rising adoption of cloud-based software, small and medium enterprises are adopting embedded hypervisors due to data security, data backup, and system upgrades.

Furthermore, the market is growing due to the rising adoption of advanced technologies such as blockchain, hybrid architecture, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. There are many lucrative opportunities in the US due to the US's promotion of the Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR), which attracted several investors to invest in information technologies. Furthermore, in September 2020, the government of the US announced a US$1 billion investment in researching Industry 4.0 technologies. Thus, booming investment in advancing technology is bolstering the market growth. The surging adoption of industrial automation in China and India has attracted many Foreign Direct investments (FDIs) to invest more in this region. The government's initiatives and favorable policies in developing the automotive sector further are supporting the embedded hypervisor market growth.

In addition, the demand for embedded hypervisors in the automotive industry is rapidly increasing due to a growing preference for electric vehicles, thereby fueling market growth. An advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is a robust system that uses sensors in vehicles, such as cameras and radars. The embedded hypervisor market is expected to benefit from the increased adoption of V2I and V2V features during the forecast period.





Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00026929







Increase in Preference for Real-Time Operating System in Industrial Automation Sector Drives Embedded Hypervisor Market Growth:

Integrating, the real-time operating system (RTOS) in industrial automation enhances the process of scheduling, memory management, and file management, allowing them to run as a single process. Thus, associated advantages and growing demand for RTOS in vertical industrial applications are fueling the demand for embedded hypervisors, which is driving the embedded hypervisor market growth.

Automation in manufacturing has been a constant factor leading to transformation in the factory floor operations, manufacturing employment, and the dynamics of the manufacturing sector. Current trends in the manufacturing industry, such as robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, enabled the machines to match or even outpace humans in a range of activities, including the cognitive activities required at various levels of manufacturing.

Further, Industry 4.0 is another trend anticipated to fuel the manufacturing sector in the coming years. The advent of Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) utilize the powers of collaborative robots and automated guided vehicles, thereby propelling productivity in the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing of consumer electronics, healthcare-related products, automobiles, and defense industries are a few of the prominent industry verticals that have been prolific in the RTOS into the manufacturing assembly lines. Thus, these growth prospects in industrial automation are driving the adoption of RTOS, which is further expected to drive embedded hypervisor market share over the forecast period.





Buy Premium Copy of Embedded Hypervisor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00026929/







Embedded Hypervisor Market: Technology Overview

According to the IoT security market analysis, technology, the market is segmented into desktop virtualization, server virtualization, and data center virtualization. The desktop virtualization segment contributed the largest embedded hypervisor market share to the revenue of the overall market in 2020. Desktop virtualization is an essential component of digital workspaces, dependent on application virtualization. IT administrators use desktop virtualization software to centralize security control over users’ access to data and applications. Therefore, the growth of the market is increasing as desktop virtualization offers significant advantages over physical desktop machines, such as security, remote work, and resource management.





















Browse Adjoining Reports:

Automotive Hypervisor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Level of Autonomous Driving (Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous); End-User (Economy, Mid-Price, Luxury); Type (Type 1, Type 2); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) and Geography

Industrial Automation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware and Software), System Type (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Distributed Control System, Programmable Logic Control, and Others), and End Users (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Chemical & Materials, Aerospace & Defense, and Others)

Industrial Automation Control Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solutions (Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Control System (PLC), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Others); and End-User (Process Industry and Discrete Industry)

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Types and Sensor Types

Vehicle Intelligence Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Road Scene Understanding (Road/Lane Tracking System, Road Sign Detection System, Night Vision System, Pedestrian Detection System); Advanced Driver Assistance and Monitoring (Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection System, Park Assist System, Traffic Jam Assist System, Warning/Alertness Sensing System); Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) and Geography

Automotive IC Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Monolithic Integrated Circuits, Hybrid or Multichip Integrated Circuit); Application (Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), In-Vehicle Networking, Engine Management, Transmission Control System, Others) and Geography

Automotive Semiconductor Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Optical, Sensors & Actuators, Memory, Microcontrollers, Analog ICs, Logic and Discrete Power Devices); Application (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Body Electronics, Infotainment, Powertrain, Safety Systems); Vehicle Type (Passenger, LCV, and HCV)

Embedded Software and Tools Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Tools (Real-Time Operating System (RTOS), Assemblers, Debugger, Compilers); End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography





















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: