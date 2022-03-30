New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Household Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248547/?utm_source=GNW

65 billion in 2021 to $36.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $49.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The household refrigerators market includes sales of household refrigerators which are electrical appliances used to preserve food at cold temperatures.



The main types of household refrigerators market are single-door, double-door, french-door, others.A single door has been provided with hinges or pivots which is permitting it to swing 90° in one direction only.



The distribution channels are specialty retailers, department stores, mass retailers/hypermarkets/supermarkets, discount stores, online.The freezer locations are freezer-on-top, freezer-on-bottom, freezer-less.



The applications are household, commercial use, industrial use.



North America was the largest region in the global refrigerators market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing consumption of processed food products such as frozen meat, vegetables, dairy products as well as change in the dietary habits of consumers is driving the refrigerators market growth.Due to busy lifestyles, consumers are increasingly relying on processed food, prepared meals that require refrigerators for storage.



According to Rentokil, the processed food industries are valued at $2 trillion globally. The huge market for processed food products is expected to drive the refrigerators market.



Intense pricing pressure on manufacturers is restraining the growth of the refrigerators market.The market has numerous players competing in terms of price, specifications, and other characteristics.



Durable goods such as TV, freezers are more price elastic than necessities. People are more likely to purchase when there is a reduction in the price of the goods and less likely to purchase when there is a price hike.



Refrigerators manufacturers are implementing technologies such as IoT and embedded sensors in their products to improve overall functionality. Manufacturers are introducing advanced human-machine interface designs in refrigerators and also manufacturing refrigerators that can automatically recognize the type and weight of the food stored in the refrigerators, adjust and monitor the temperature as per requirement.



In December 2020, Arcelik AS, a turkey-based manufacturer of household appliances acquired Hitachi Global Life Solutions for the amount of $300 million.This acquisition of Hitachi GLS will establish a new company into which it will transfer its global home appliances business outside of Japan.



Hitachi is a Japan-based manufacturer.



The countries covered in the household refrigerators market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



