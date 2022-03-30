Chromatography Reagents Market Report by 2028 | Market Set to Reach $8,650.20 Million, Compound Annual Growth of 6.80% | Research Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research published a report, titled, "Chromatography Reagents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Solvents, Buffers, Derivatization Reagents, Ion-Pair Reagents), by Separation Mechanism (Adsorption, Partition, Ion Exchange, Size Exclusion), by Application (Pharmaceutical testing, Biopharma-Biotech Applications, Cosmeceutical Applications, Environmental Testing), by End-User (GC Reagents, LC Reagents, Super Critical Fluid Chromatography (SFC) Reagents, TLC), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". According to the report, the global Chromatography Reagents industry generated $ 5,829.10 Million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $ 8,650.20 Million by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 6.80% from 2022 to 2028.



Synopsis:

Chromatography is a method of separating mixtures by distributing their components between two phases. The stationary phase remains fixed while the mobile phase carries the components of the mixture through the medium used. Chromatography technique is used in the pharmaceutical industry for various purposes including identifying and analyzing samples for the presence of chemicals or trace elements, separating chiral compounds, detecting mixture purity and presence of unknown compounds, preparing large quantities of extremely pure materials, and drug development.

The use of medicinal products has increased significantly over the years to treat a variety of pathological conditions, such as genetic diseases and cancer. As the burden of disease increases, so does the need for early diagnosis and treatment. Increased investment and research into such therapeutics by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is expected to further augment the target market growth owing to the high demand for Chromatography Reagents Market during such research. Other factors are the increased use of the technology in proteomics, genomics, metabolomic medicine and innovation. Therefore, with the development of the pharmaceutical industry, the demand for Chromatography Reagents Market is likely to rise in the coming years.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Chromatography Reagents market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.80% during the forecast period.

The Chromatography Reagents market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 5,829.10 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8,650.20 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Chromatography Reagents market.



List of Prominent Players in the Chromatography Reagents Market

Agilent Technologies (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Merk Group (Germany)

Sigma-Aldrich (US)

Avantor Performance Materials (US)

Waters Corporation (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Regis Technologies (US)

Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US)

Loba Chemie (India)



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Chromatography techniques and their reagents are widely used in many industries, such as biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, petrochemicals, and agriculture. The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most regulated industries in the world, as medicines must be safe and effective. To ensure minimal risk to patients, all medicines must be of the highest quality. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are investing heavily in research to develop breakthrough protein-related products to meet the growing needs of the healthcare industry. Researchers, manufacturers and developers use a variety of technical equipment and analytical procedures, including liquid chromatography, during the development process to ensure commercial compliance. Increasing public and private funds in pharmaceutical and life science research is driving the adoption and use of chromatography systems, which in turn increases the global demand and consumption of Chromatography Reagents Market.

Challenges:

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Chromatography Reagents Market has been observed to register significant growth due to recent advancements in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. The increasing number of R&D activities for drug discovery and development in pharmaceutical and clinical laboratories adds positive advantages to the use of multiple reagents and technologies. The increasing adoption of reversed-phase liquid chromatography (RPLC) to accurately identify the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is another prominent factor expected to have a positive outlook during the pandemic.

Regional Trends:

North America dominates the global market share. The increasing popularity of chromatography techniques, mainly in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, is driving the demand for Chromatography Reagents Market in the region. Healthcare spending in the region has increased significantly, coupled with geriatric population and increasing number of chronic diseases. This has increased R&D investment for the drug discovery and production in pharmaceutical industries, which in turn increase demand for chromatography techniques and reagents in the region. The US is a largest consumer of Chromatography Reagents Market, as the pharmaceutical industry has always been one of the major industries in the US and the most R&D-intensive industries in the country. According to IFPMA, the US pharmaceutical industry’s share is expected to increase from 40.3% in 2015 to 41% in 2020.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/chromatography-reagents-market-1414

Recent Developments:

· In May 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that it is expanding its capabilities for viral vector development and manufacturing services by building a new commercial manufacturing site in Plainville.

The report on the Chromatography Reagents Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Chromatography Reagents Market?

How will the Chromatography Reagents Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Chromatography Reagents Market?

What is the Chromatography Reagents market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Chromatography Reagents Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Chromatography Reagents Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5,829.10 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 8,650.20 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 6.80% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type

° Solvents

° Buffers

° Derivatization Reagents

° Ion-Pair Reagents

° Others



• Separation Mechanism

° Adsorption

° Partition

° Ion Exchange

° Size Exclusion

° Affinity

° Others



• Application

° Pharmaceutical testing

° Biopharma-Biotech Applications

° Cosmeceutical Applications

° Environmental Testing

° Food and Beverage Testing

° Petrochemical Analysis

° Forensic Testing

° Clinical Testing

° Research And Academic Applications



• End-User

° GC Reagents

° LC Reagents

° Super Critical Fluid Chromatography (SFC) Reagents

° TLC

° Paper Chromatography

° Others Region & Counties Covered • North America

° U.S.

° Canada

° Mexico



• Europe

° U.K

° France

° Germany

° Italy

° Spain

° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

° China

° Japan

° India

° South Korea

° South East Asia

° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

° Brazil

° Argentina

° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

° GCC Countries

° South Africa

° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Agilent Technologies (US)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Merk Group (Germany)

• Sigma-Aldrich (US)

• Avantor Performance Materials (US)

• Waters Corporation (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

• GE Healthcare (UK)

• Regis Technologies (US)

• Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US)

• Loba Chemie (India) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

