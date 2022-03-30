Global Wastewater Treatment Market to 2030 - Featuring Xylem, 3M and Bio-Microbics Among Others

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wastewater Treatment Market, By Offerings, By Application, By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wastewater treatment market was valued at USD 250.38 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 462.49 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.41% over the projected period.



Wastewater treatment is a step-by-step procedure of converting wastewater into usable water, which can be discharged back into the environment. It majorly involves 3 stages - Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary. Increased environmental initiatives by government worldwide for low waste generation is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, continuously rising population and urbanization increases demand to regulate wastewater which also fuels the market growth.



Despite the driving factors, high installation, equipment, and operation costs are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, ageing infrastructure in developed countries are likely to negatively impact the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the wastewater treatment services in the industrial applications.



Growth Influencers:

Increased environmental initiatives by government worldwide for low waste generation



Governments of various countries globally have taken several environmental initiatives for reducing waste generation. Furthermore, stringent norms are being formulated against pollution of natural water bodies as well as illegal wastewater discharge.

Developed economies, such as the U.S. has strict laws for potable water, drinking water, and wastewater, for proper treatment of wastewater. Similarly, government of India launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Swachhata app, Mahatma Gandhi Swachhata Mission, Swachhata Helpline and Swachhata Survekshan. Such environmental initiatives by government worldwide for low waste generation are expected to boost the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global wastewater treatment market include Xylem, Inc., Suez Environnement S.A., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation, 3M Company, Inc., Pentair plc, United Utilities Group P.L.C., Kingspan Water & Energy, The Dow Chemical Company, Kemira Oyj, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Bio-Microbics, Inc., Trojan Technologies Inc., Aquatech International Corporation, ASIO, spol. S r.o., Scinor Water America, L.L.C., Orenco Systems, Inc., Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd., Outotec Oyj, BASF SE, Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc., and Other Prominent Players.



The approximate market share of the major 18 players is near about 80%. These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2021, Kemira Oyi expanded its water treatment chemicals production in the UK by around 100,000 tons a year. With this, the company has strengthened its market position in the country.



The global Wastewater Treatment market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Wastewater Treatment market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Various Equipment for Wastewater Treatment: Pipes & Fittings, Pumps, Filters, Valves & Controls, Blowers, and Others

The global Wastewater Treatment market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Wastewater Treatment Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What is the water and wastewater treatment market size worldwide?

What is the wastewater treatment cost in main areas?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Wastewater Treatment Market



Chapter 4. Global Wastewater Treatment Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Material Provider

4.1.2. Manufacturer

4.1.3. Distributor

4.1.4. End User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Water and wastewater treatment market size worldwide

4.2.2. Wastewater Treatment Cost in main areas

4.2.3. Various Equipment for wastewater treatment

4.2.3.1. Pipes and Fittings

4.2.3.2. Pumps

4.2.3.3. Filters

4.2.3.4. Valves and Controls

4.2.3.5. Blowers

4.2.3.6. Others

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Bn), 2017 - 2030

4.7.2. Price Trend Analysis, By Product

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis, By Offerings

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)

5.2.1. Services

5.2.1.1. Designing & Engineering Consult

5.2.1.2. Building & Installation Services

5.2.1.3. Operation & Process Control

5.2.1.4. Maintenance Service

5.2.1.5. Others

5.2.2. Technologies

5.2.2.1. Membrane Separation

5.2.2.1.1. Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) Membranes

5.2.2.1.2. Ultrafiltration (U.F.) Membranes

5.2.2.1.3. Micro-Filtration (M.F.) Membrane

5.2.2.1.4. Nano-Filtration (N.F.) Membrane

5.2.2.1.5. Others

5.2.2.2. Activated Sludge

5.2.2.3. Clarification

5.2.2.4. Sludge Thickening and Dewatering

5.2.2.5. Chlorination

5.2.2.6. Industrial Demineralization

5.2.2.7. Sludge Drying

5.2.2.8. Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR)

5.2.2.9. Sludge Digestion

5.2.2.10. Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/EEO)

5.2.2.11. Others

5.2.3. Treatment Chemicals

5.2.3.1. Coagulants & Flocculants

5.2.3.2. Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products

5.2.3.3. Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors

5.2.3.4. Antifoam Chemicals

5.2.3.5. Ph Conditioners

5.2.3.6. Others



Chapter 6. Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis, By Application

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)

6.2.1. Municipal

6.2.2. Industrial

6.2.2.1. Manufacturing

6.2.2.2. Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

6.2.2.3. Power

6.2.2.4. Energy

6.2.2.5. Pulp and Paper

6.2.2.6. Mining

6.2.2.7. Petrochemical

6.2.2.8. Semiconductors

6.2.2.9. Others



Chapter 7. Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis, By Region



Chapter 8. North America Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)

8.2.1. By Offerings

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Country



Chapter 9. Europe Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)

9.2.1. By Offerings

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Country



Chapter 10. Asia Pacific Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)

10.2.1. By Offerings

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Country



Chapter 11. Middle East and Africa Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)

11.2.1. By Offerings

11.2.2. By Application

11.2.3. By Country



Chapter 12. South America Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn)

12.2.1. By Offerings

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.3. By Country



Chapter 13. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

13.1. Suez Environnement S.A.

13.2. Xylem, Inc.

13.3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

13.4. Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation

13.5. 3M Company, Inc.

13.6. Pentair plc

13.7. United Utilities Group P.L.C.

13.8. Kingspan Water & Energy

13.9. The Dow Chemical Company

13.10. Kemira Oyj

13.11. Calgon Carbon Corporation

13.12. Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

13.13. Bio-Microbics, Inc.

13.14. Trojan Technologies Inc.

13.15. Aquatech International Corporation

13.16. ASIO, spol. s r.o.

13.17. Orenco Systems, Inc.

13.18. Scinor Water America, L.L.C.

13.19. Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd.

13.20. Outotec Oyj

13.21. BASF SE

13.22. Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc.

13.23. Other Prominent Players



