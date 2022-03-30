Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Fingrid Oyj

English Finnish

Fingrid Oyj

Stock Exchange Release 30 March 20122 at 12:55 EET



Fingrid Oyj’s Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki today, on 30 March 2022. The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for 2021, reviewed the Remuneration Report 2021 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. The Annual General Meeting elected Fingrid Oyj’s Board of Directors for the term that ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Hannu Linna was elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors and Päivi Nerg was re-elected as the Deputy Chair of the Board. Further, Sanna Syri was re-elected as a Board member, and Sami Kurunsaari and Jukka Reijonen were elected as new Board members. A more detailed presentation of the Board members is available on the company’s website.

The Annual General Meeting decided to pay a dividend of max. EUR 52,500.00 for each Series A share and max. EUR 19,200.00 for each Series B share, totaling max. EUR 133,037,400.00. The first dividend instalment of EUR 35,000.00 for each Series A share and EUR 12,800.00 for each Series B share, totaling EUR 88,691,600.00, shall be paid on 4 April 2022. In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorised the company’s Board of Directors to decide on the payment of a possible second dividend instalment after the half-year report has been confirmed, when the Board of Directors has assessed the company’s solvency, financial position and financial development. The second instalment shall be a maximum of EUR 17,500.00 for each Series A share and a maximum of EUR 6,400.00 for each Series B share, totaling max. EUR 44,345,800.00. The authorisation remains valid until the next Annual General Meeting.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, which appointed Martin Grandell, APA, as the principal auditor, was elected as the auditor of the company.





Further information:





Jukka Ruusunen, President & CEO, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5140 or +358 40 593 8428

Jussi Pohjanpalo, Acting Chief Financial Officer, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5176 or +358 503448534