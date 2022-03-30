Dynafit TLT X Ski Touring Boots

Boulder, Colorado, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLT – Tour. Lite. Tech. This name has stood for speed, lightness, and efficiency for ski mountaineering since 1984. With the TLT X, we’re penning a new chapter in winter 2022-23 and continuing the history of the most successful ski touring boot series ever. Developed for ambitious athletes, the TLT X is the boot of choice for big challenges on alpine terrain where total reliability and trust is demanded.

Less weight means more performance and thus more speed. And whoever is faster spends less time in the danger zone. Whether several thousand meters of vert in a day or a challenging expedition the TLT X is the ultimate partner in crime to outdo yourself.

At just 1,030 grams (930 grams for the women’s version) and a cuff rotation of 60 degrees, the TLT X ensures a natural, energy-saving walking motion on the climb without a gram too much on your feet. In contrast to many other lightweight boots, the TLT X knows how to impress on the downhill, too, which on demanding terrain is particularly essential: The innovative Twistfit closure system enables fast, precise fit adjustments via an easily rotated adjustment dial. A full-wrap cable not only guarantees a secure hold at the instep but also at the heel, thus ensuring stability and superior power transfer on the descent. With its optimized construction, the Ultra Lock 5.0 allows fast, easy transitions between walk and ski modes, and guarantees a safe, stable connection from cuff to shell to enable strong downhill performance.

The design team paid particular attention to the fit of the Speed ski touring boot: The newly developed boot liner Dynafitter 5 ensures comfort and mobility. It offers optimum fit right out of the box and can also be individually customized as needed. The last width of 101 mm lends extra comfort, especially on long tours. The TLT X offers feet sufficient room, even in the case of swelling after many meters of vert.

Good blood circulation for lasting performance is guaranteed without losing the athletic fit for uncompromising descents.

The TLT X comes with the time-tested Master Step insert for quick entry to the Pin binding. Even in adverse snow conditions or on a steeper slope it can be used with both fully automatic and semi-automatic crampons. As with all DYNAFIT ski touring boots, the TLT X is made by hand in Italy’s Montebelluna and includes a lifetime guarantee.

More information on this can be found at https://www.dynafit.com/lifetime-guarantee

TLT X – The epitome of efficiency and reliability.

THE TLT X SKI TOURING BOOT AT A GLANCE:

Special features Twistfit closure system, Ultra Lock 5.0, Dynafitter 5 Liner, Master Step insert

Material Grilamid

Cuff rotation 60 degrees

Last width 101 mm

Sizes (Mondopoint): 23 – 27.5 (women), 25 – 30.5 (men)

Weight 930 grams (women, size 24.5) / 1,030 grams (men, size 26.5)

MSRP $799.95

