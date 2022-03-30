NBTV Launching Golf Nation Shoppable Video Platform With Industry Trailblazer Suzy Whaley at the Helm

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning media company NBTV Channels announced today the upcoming launch of Golf Nation, an online and connected TV/OTT channel that brings golf lifestyle and premium video together on a shoppable streaming content platform. The entertainment network offers consumers premium original video programming along with virtual and physical products that are available for purchase and home delivery through the channel without interrupting the viewing experience. Audience analysis of NBTV's Spirits Network found that 80 percent of current subscribers were golfers, leading to the creation of the company's second video commerce streaming channel.

Recognized as a "Top 50 Teacher in America" and the first female President of the PGA of America, Suzy Whaley has been hired as President of Golf Nation. Whaley is a former LPGA Tour player and PGA TOUR event competitor, the Director of Instruction at the CC at Mirasol, and golf commentator for ESPN and SiriusXM.

"Suzy's authority in golf, business, as a brand ambassador and thought-leader in the industry made her the perfect choice to oversee the organization as we launch our efforts to bring authentic, accessible, diverse and engaging original content to golfers while providing brands a platform to reach and sell products directly to their end consumer in a meaningful way," said NBTV Chairman and CEO Nick Buzzell. "She brings an unparalleled expertise to the team based on her experiences as a player, teacher and advocate that allows us to attract and engage an underserved audience around the golf lifestyle."

Alongside David Nichols, former Global President of K-Swiss and current President of Spirits Network, Whaley will lead a team consisting of PGA Reach board member and business executive Dee M. Robinson (Sr. Advisor), veteran sportscaster Noah Coslov (General Manager), and former SI and GOLF Magazine sales executive John Cooney (Chief Revenue Officer).

"This is for everyone who has picked up a golf club and for everyone who wants to pick up a golf club, which is what makes me so excited because I've always been focused on growing the game, and Golf Nation will contribute at every level. The team at NBTV has proven the direct-to-consumer video-commerce model with Spirits Network, and our research and development shows that the golf community is ready for it now," said Whaley. "We have this unique opportunity to curate and produce shows that celebrate the sport promoting diversity and inclusion while delivering a one-of-a-kind solution for brand partners.

Golf Nation will be available online in September with the full CTV/OTT channel and app launching in early 2023. To celebrate the announcement, Golf Nation is hosting a sweepstakes to win an OptiShot Golf Simulator for those who sign up for Golf Nation during the pre-launch period. Details are available at www.GolfNation.com.

ABOUT NBTV CHANNELS:

NBTV Channels is a video commerce platform powering targeted shoppable channels on connected TVs, mobile and .com with integrated advertising and commerce, transforming brand marketing from a cost to a revenue center with direct-to-consumer video commerce. They have transformed interruptive advertising into seamlessly integrated brand storytelling with the creation of bespoke consumer-centric entertainment environments centered around premium original programming that celebrates the lifestyle of any chosen category featuring experts, celebrities and influencers while offering in-platform "click to buy" opportunities.

