ESE Entertainment and Waveform Entertainment Sign Esports and Gaming Partnership Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Partnership Agreement with Waveform Entertainment Inc. (“Waveform”).



Waveform Entertainment is a highly regarded esports entertainment company with clients that include ESL Gaming (recently merged and sold as ESL Faceit Group to Savvy Gaming Group), DreamHack, Ubisoft, Redbull, and more. Waveform is owned by Solotech Inc. and operates out of its head office in Montreal, Canada.

Waveform specializes in full services esports solutions, including creative and design, technologies, event execution, brand solutions, digital marketing, sponsorships, and virtual and live production services.

Through the partnership, ESE and Waveform will collaborate and combine resources to execute new and increased potential business opportunities in both Europe and North America.

Konrad Wasiela, Founder and CEO of ESE, commented, “Global demand for top tier digital services in the gaming industry is booming. This partnership enables ESE to expand its operational capability to execute live events, esports and virtual production broadcasts, including augmented and virtual reality across the world. This partnership is anticipated to work in synergy with Frenzy, our media production business unit. Waveform has worked with major industry players like Ubisoft, Dreamhack, ESL and more.”

Michael Sciortino, CEO of Waveform, commented, “This partnership will support our strategic plan and help position our solutions and services to new, top-tier clients in North America and Europe. We are looking forward to this new step in our expansion.”

About Waveform Entertainment Inc.

Waveform Entertainment, a highly regarded Canadian esports entertainment company specializing in full services esports solutions, including creative and design, technologies, event execution, brand solutions, digital marketing, talent management, sponsorships, and virtual and live production services. | https://waveform.gg/

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

