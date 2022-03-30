Vantage Drilling International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

HOUSTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $23.5 million or $1.79 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $44.9 million or $3.42 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, Vantage reported net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $110.1 million or $8.40 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $276.7 million or $21.10 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, Vantage had approximately $90.6 million in cash, including $17.3 million of restricted cash, compared to $154.5 million in cash, including $12.5 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2020. The Company used $70.4 million in cash from operations in 2021 compared to $85.3 million used in 2020.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “After an extremely challenging prior year, 2021 represented a year of recovery and higher utilization for the industry and Vantage. Much like 2019, all of our active rigs returned to work and we entered the new-year on the back of a stronger crude oil and natural gas environment. We seem to have passed an inflection point and rig active supply is reaching a tight balance with demand in both the deepwater and shallow water segments of the market.”

Mr. Toma continued, “The year was book-ended by two important events for the Company. We were awarded in January 2021 additional high specification rigs to manage, reflecting confidence in our efficient management platform. Then in December, we announced the execution of an agreement to sell three of our jack-up rigs to, along with the entry into a global strategic alliance with, members of the ADES Group. The common thread throughout the year connecting these two transactions, however, was the consistently strong performance by our operations team, delivering a very high caliber of service to our clients.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 39,341 $ 16,474 $ 131,703 $ 112,013 Reimbursables and other 10,461 1,946 26,717 14,849 Total revenue 49,802 18,420 158,420 126,862 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 43,886 35,194 150,668 149,084 General and administrative 5,484 5,307 20,539 21,022 Depreciation 13,819 14,569 56,242 69,216 Loss on impairment — — — 128,876 Total operating costs and expenses 63,189 55,070 227,449 368,198 Loss from operations (13,387 ) (36,650 ) (69,029 ) (241,336 ) Other (expense) income Interest income 6 18 124 871 Interest expense and other financing charges (8,505 ) (8,510 ) (34,034 ) (34,041 ) Other, net (270 ) 325 (2,171 ) 2,646 Total other expense (8,769 ) (8,167 ) (36,081 ) (30,524 ) Loss before income taxes (22,156 ) (44,817 ) (105,110 ) (271,860 ) Income tax provision 1,378 145 5,141 4,897 Net loss (23,534 ) (44,962 ) (110,251 ) (276,757 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (73 ) (54 ) (114 ) (38 ) Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (23,461 ) $ (44,908 ) $ (110,137 ) $ (276,719 ) Loss per share Basic and Diluted $ (1.79 ) $ (3.42 ) $ (8.40 ) $ (21.10 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, Basic and Diluted 13,115 13,115 13,115 13,115 Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating costs Jackups $ 8,055 $ 13,139 $ 33,824 $ 62,101 Deepwater 14,169 18,549 41,939 69,377 Management 4,815 — 9,272 — Held for sale 11,528 — 45,851 — Operations support 2,267 2,113 9,071 9,744 Reimbursables 3,052 1,393 10,711 7,862 Total operating costs $ 43,886 $ 35,194 $ 150,668 $ 149,084 Utilization Jackups 99.6 % 40.0 % 68.9 % 56.5 % Deepwater 26.8 % 20.4 % 38.4 % 38.9 % Held for sale 90.3 % N/A 64.4 % N/A

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value information) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,343 $ 141,945 Restricted cash 1,621 7,996 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5.0 million each year 37,527 24,717 Materials and supplies 37,580 49,861 Assets held for sale 117,117 10,113 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,309 19,038 Total current assets 285,497 253,670 Property and equipment Property and equipment 645,622 794,944 Accumulated depreciation (266,018 ) (278,562 ) Property and equipment, net 379,604 516,382 Operating lease ROU assets 2,450 3,997 Other assets 31,843 12,126 Total assets $ 699,394 $ 786,175 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 31,420 $ 25,466 Liabilities held for sale 31,533 24,734 Other current liabilities 6,720 - Total current liabilities 69,673 50,200 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $3,142 and $4,781 346,858 345,219 Other long-term liabilities 17,012 15,011 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding each year 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 633,847 634,181 Accumulated deficit (369,792 ) (259,655 ) Controlling interest shareholders' equity 264,068 374,539 Noncontrolling interests 1,783 1,206 Total equity 265,851 375,745 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 699,394 $ 786,175

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (110,251 ) $ (276,757 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation expense 56,242 69,216 Amortization of debt financing costs 1,639 1,640 Amortization of debt discount — — Amortization of contract value — — PIK interest on the Convertible Notes — — Share-based compensation expense 395 1,615 Deferred income tax expense 369 221 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (2,640 ) 52 Gain on settlement of restructuring agreement — (2,278 ) Loss on impairment — 128,876 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (20,116 ) 21,787 Materials and supplies (1,624 ) (1,852 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,306 ) (1,237 ) Other assets (12,312 ) 3,716 Accounts payable 10,094 (23,683 ) Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities 11,119 (6,618 ) Net cash used in operating activities (70,391 ) (85,302 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (7,045 ) (3,155 ) Net proceeds from sale of Titanium Explorer 13,557 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,512 (3,155 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interests — — Distributions to shareholders — — Debt issuance costs — — Net cash used in financing activities — — Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (63,879 ) (88,457 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 154,487 242,944 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 90,608 $ 154,487

