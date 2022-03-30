Global Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (PET/CT Deformable, Auto-Contouring Software), by Technique (3D Image Reconstruction, In-Room Imaging), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global brachytherapy treatment planning systems market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. The global prevalence of cancer and cancer-related mortality is rapidly rising and driving the demand for innovative cancer care solutions. According to Globocan 2020 estimates, in 2020, 19.3 million new cancer cases were detected across the globe. Some of the most commonly diagnosed cancer cases are breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer. According to the WHO, globally, cancer is a leading cause of death claiming one in every six lives.



The dramatically rising prevalence of cancer is boosting the demand for innovative cancer care therapies with precise and accurate outcomes. The oncology care industry is witnessing a surge in innovations and investments by key participants developing novel technologies, which are anticipated to significantly transform the cancer care treatment regime. Constantly evolving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare IT spending, and the unraveling of growth opportunities in emerging economies is propelling the market growth. Various government bodies and agencies across the globe are promoting public-private partnerships to boost product development strategies.



Along with the growing prevalence of cancer, the rising number of radiotherapy centers with technologies for better brachytherapy treatment planning is boosting the market growth. In recent years, the number of well-developed and technologically advanced radiotherapy centers is increasing. The adoption of brachytherapy treatment planning and patient care management is increasing due to the availability of better radiotherapy centers, public-private partnerships for the establishment of better facilities, and strategic collaborations of major players with radiotherapy centers for providing technologically advanced machines with enhanced treatment planning and delivery software & tools.



Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market Report Highlights

In 2021, the auto-contouring software segment dominated the market owing to the multiple benefits offered by auto-contouring software over manual contouring

In-room imaging segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the reduction of therapy uncertainties and improved precision treatment

North America was the largest regional market in 2021 owing to the high cancer prevalence and the presence of a favorable reimbursement framework & advanced healthcare infrastructure

Market players are integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms in their product offerings to improve screening & diagnosis, simulation, treatment planning, and care management

The integration of AI/ML has significantly improved clinical decision support, data mining, diagnosis, and imaging segments of oncology care. These algorithms can be used for image segmentation and detection of areas of clinical importance

According to Renal & Urology News, in February 2020, AI algorithms integrated with cancer care have had a positive impact on brachytherapy effectiveness on men with prostate cancer

The massive piling & accumulation of cancer-related data, increasing need for timely diagnosis, and high demand for tailor-made cancer treatment plans are boosting the adoption of AI/ML into oncology





Companies Mentioned





Elekta AB

MIM Software, Inc.

Prowess, Inc.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Raysearch Laboratories





