Global Remote Electronic Unit Market (2021 to 2026) - by Application Type, End-Use, Platform Type and Geography

The Global Remote Electronic Unit Market is estimated to be USD 4.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.88 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Remote Electronic Unit Market increases technological advancement such as Fly-By-Wire & Electric Actuation Systems development. The use of the remote electronic unit in fly-by-wire or power-by-wire can help in controlling aircraft, onboard business jets, military fix wing aircraft, both military and commercial helicopters, and commercial transport are the factors driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rising number of satellite constellations and the development of miniatured remote electronic devices in the aerospace industry are also helping in fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, the high capital cost is needed for performing research and development activities, and additional costs required in various stages restrict the market's growth.



The aircraft's system and equipment's quality and harsh operating environment create risks for avionic systems. Furthermore, modernizing or upgrading the existing aircraft fleet and spacecraft will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period - moreover, rigidity in rules and regulation of aircraft solutions. These are several challenges in the global remote electronic market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Remote Electronic Unit Market is segmented further based on Application Type, End-Use, Platform Type, and Geography.

By Application Type, the market is classified into Flight Control Surface, Landing Gear, Fuel System, Ice Protection System, and Others.

By End-Use Type, the Remote Electronic Unit market is classified into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

By Platform Type, the Remote Electronic Unit market is classified into Aircraft and Spacecraft.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are BAE Systems plc, Becker Avionics, Inc, Collins Aerospace, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Liebherr, Moog, Inc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments, Inc, and Thales Group, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Development of Miniatured Remote Electronic Units

4.1.2 Growing Technological Advancement

4.1.3 Rising Number of Satellite Constellation

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Associated with Research & Development Activities

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Modernization of Existing Aircraft Fleet

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Rigidity in Rules and Regulation of Aircraft Solutions

4.4.2 Harsh Operating Environment for Avionic Systems



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Remote Electronic Unit Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Flight Control Surface

6.3 Landing Gear

6.4 Fuel System

6.5 Ice Protection System

6.6 Others



7 Global Remote Electronic Unit Market, By End-Use Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

7.3 Aftermarket



8 Global Remote Electronic Unit Market, By Platform Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aircraft

8.2.1 Fixing Wing

8.2.2 Rotary Wing

8.3 Spacecraft

8.3.1 Telecommunication

8.3.2 Remote Sensing

8.3.3 Navigation

8.3.4 Scientific Research

8.3.5 Surveillance



9 Global Remote Electronic Unit Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 AAC Clyde Space

11.2 ACR Electronics, Inc

11.3 Airbus

11.4 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings

11.5 BAE Systems plc

11.6 Becker Avionics, Inc

11.7 Collins Aerospace

11.8 CRISA

11.9 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

11.10 General Dynamic Corporation

11.11 GE Aviation

11.12 L3Harris Technologies

11.13 Leonardo S.p.A

11.14 Leidos

11.15 Liebherr

11.16 Lockheed Martin Corporation

11.17 Moog, Inc

11.18 Northrop Grumman Corporation

11.19 Parker Hannifin Corporation

11.20 Raytheon Technologies

11.21 Rolls-Royce Holdings

11.22 Safran S.A

11.23 Siemens AG

11.24 Space Exploration Technologies Corp

11.25 Texas Instruments, Inc

11.26 Terma Group

11.27 Thales Group

11.28 The Boeing Company

11.29 TransDigm Group

11.30 United Technologies Corporation



12 Appendix

