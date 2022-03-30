Insights on the Safety Laser Scanner Global Market to 2026 - Developing Safety and Security Measures for Machinery Usage Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Safety Laser Scanner Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, End-User Industry Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Safety Laser Scanner Market is estimated to be USD 356.9 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 482.14 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.



Market Dynamics

Due to increasing workplace fatalities and securities, the Global Safety Laser Scanner Market, increasing demand for power or energy-efficient safety laser scanners drives the market's growth. Additionally, safety laser scanners offer many benefits such as high-user friendliness, small form factor, seamless integration with a long-term, cost-effective solution, and increasing adoption by various industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and especially in healthcare and pharmaceuticals are fuelling the growth of the market.

On the other hand, the availability of safety mats as a substitute solution that offers similar protective solutions is restricting the market and hampering the growth of the global safety laser scanner market.



Furthermore, growing safety and security measures related to machinery usage and favorable regulatory framework will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, bon-contact functionality with scanners is the challenge that may negatively affect the market's growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Safety Laser Scanner Market is segmented further based on Product Type, End-User Industry Type, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Mobile Safety Laser Scanner and Stationery Safety Laser Scanner.

By End-User, the Safety Laser Scanner market is classified into Automotive, Consumer Goods & Electronics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, and Others.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Banner Engineering Corp, Hans Turck GmbH & Co KG, Hokuyo Automatic Co Ltd, IDEC Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Leuze Electronic GmbH + Co KG, OMRON Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc, and SICK AG, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Safety Laser Scanner Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Workplace Fatalities and Security

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Scanners

4.1.3 Numbers of Benefits offered By Safety Laser Scanners

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Safety Mats as a Substitute Solution

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Developing Safety and Security Measures for Machinery Usage

4.3.2 Favorable Regulatory Framework

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Non-Contact Functionality with Scanners



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Safety Laser Scanner Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mobile Safety Laser Scanner

6.3 Stationery Safety Laser Scanner



7 Global Safety Laser Scanner Market, By End-User Industry Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Consumer Goods & Electronics

7.4 Food & Beverages

7.5 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

7.6 Others



8 Global Safety Laser Scanner Market, By Geography

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Automated Precision, Inc

10.2 Arcus Automation Private Limited

10.3 Baker Hughes Company

10.4 Banner Engineering Corp

10.5 Carl Zeiss AG

10.6 Creaform

10.7 Datalogic S.p.A

10.8 Hans Turck GmbH & Co KG

10.9 Hexagon AB

10.10 Hokuyo Automatic Co Ltd

10.11 IDEC Corporation

10.12 Innovalia Metrology

10.13 Keyence Corporation

10.14 Kreon Technologies

10.15 Leuze Electronics GmbH + Co KG

10.16 LKH Precision Pte Ltd

10.17 LUXONDES

10.18 Micro-Epsilon

10.19 OMRON Corporation

10.20 Panasonic Corporation

10.21 Pepperl+Fuchs SE

10.22 Pilz GmbH & Co KG

10.23 Quelltech GmbH

10.24 RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

10.25 Rockford Systems, LLC

10.26 Rockwell Automation, Inc

10.27 ReeR SpA

10.28 Sentek Solutions Ltd

10.29 Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd

10.30 SHINING 3D Tech Co Ltd

10.31 SICK AG

10.32 Trimble, Inc



11 Appendix

