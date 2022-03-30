Investors behind private placement: Hypefactors is a strong case

Copenhagen, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 2-2022

The media and trust intelligence SaaS company Hypefactors, providing users with a real-time overview to global and local media mentions and reputation and trust metrics for companies, brands, competitors, industries and trends, is pleased to announce an investmernt of DKK 6.0 million from a small group of investors originated from Keystones. Part of the group are Søren Hougaard, Lars Ole Kornum and Martin Storm. The share price for the capital increase is DKK 4.56, which is ten days closing price average minus a 10% discount. As the investment is structured as a capital increase, it benefits the company’s capital structure directly.

Søren Hougaard says:

“In general, share prices for SaaS companies have been under pressure recently, and it is more important than ever to focus on the truly interesting investment opportunities. I believe that Hypefactors is a strong investment case, especially at the current share price level. The company’s unique technology is relevant for a global and growing market segment. Now, Hypefactors must tune the marketing and sales machine further to add more clients and revenue. I am looking forward to be a part of the investor journey.”

On the same share price conditions, the company has agreed to issue new shares for lender Formue Nord corresponding to a convertible debt of DKK 0.53 million, cleaning up and strengthening the balance sheet further.

The total number of new shares to be issued is 1,432,017 increasing the total number of shares from 9,706,647 to 11,138,664.

The capital increase is combined with a loan commitment of DKK 4 million from Vaekstfonden (the Danish state’s investment fund).

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation/trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.





