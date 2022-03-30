Worldwide Commercial Aerospace MRO Industry to 2025 - Increasing Low Cost Carrier Penetration is Driving Growth

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aerospace MRO Market: Analysis By Segment, By Region Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Aerospace MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) Market: Analysis By Segment (Engine, Airframe, Component and Line), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, China, Middle East, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Africa and India) Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of the commercial aerospace MRO market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the commercial aerospace MRO market by value, by segments and by region. The report further provides detailed segment analysis and regional analysis of the global commercial aerospace MRO market by value, by segment and segment by value.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall commercial aerospace MRO market has also been forecasted till the period 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the commercial aerospace MRO market are AAR Corp., ST Engineering (ST Aerospace), Deutsche Lufthansa AG (Lufthansa Technik AG) and Airbus SE (Airbus SAS). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of an aircraft is a process involving repairing, welding, plating or testing services carried by a group of technical, administrative, managerial and supervision actions. The MRO service providers are categorized as in-house airline MRO, third party airline MRO, OEM-affiliated MRO etc. MRO services are common for aerospace maintenance, as aerospace industry conducts consistent research on designing, maintenance and manufacturing of aircrafts, as the scope of the aerospace industry is very wide with a variety of commercial, military & industrial aircrafts that are operating in the earth's atmosphere as well as in space.



The global commercial aerospace MRO market has observed constant growth in the past few years and projections are made that in the forecasted period the market would propel with a steady growth rate. The global commercial aerospace MRO market would be supported by the growth drivers such as increasing number of fleets, growth in urban population, budding developing countries economy, growing tourism, increasing low cost carrier (LCC) penetration and mandatory maintenance programme for ageing aircrafts. However, growth of global commercial aerospace MRO market is being hindered by various challenges. Some of the eminent challenges faced by the market are fluctuating fuel cost, CO2 emission from aviation etc.



