Caisse Française de Financement Local: Annual Financial Report 2021

Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 30, 2022

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of its Annual Financial Report 2021 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 30, 2022, and that it can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/investisseurs/publications/ . The English version of the Annual Financial Report 2021 can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/en/investor/publications/ .

