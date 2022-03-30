Insights on the Dietary Foods Global Market to 2026

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Dietary Foods Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nutraceutical market should grow from $289.8 billion in 2021 to $438.9 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% for the period of 2021-2026.
The global market for weight loss products and services should grow from $254.9 billion in 2021 to reach $377.3 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The global nutritional/functional bars market should reach $1.7 billion by 2025 from $1.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.
Innovations and discoveries in healthcare and medical systems along with growing public awareness of the nutritional value of food has resulted in an increase in life expectancy in humans.
A great deal of research has been dedicated to determining the root cause of major public health issues such as cardiovascular disease (CVD), high blood pressure (HBP), high cholesterol and obesity and to correlating them with the nutritional value of food and changing lifestyles. A noticeable shift has been observed in the Food and Agriculture market toward consumers controlling health issues by avoiding unhealthy eating habits.
This 2021 Dietary Foods Research Review features a sampling of the quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance that BCC Research has, since its inception in 1971, been providing to help readers make informed business decisions. It includes highlights of reports published in 2021 in the following markets :
- FOD013H Nutraceuticals: Global Markets to 2026
- FOD027D Global Weight Loss Products and Services Market
- FOD102A Global Nutritional/Functional Bars Market
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Reason for Doing this Study
Chapter 2 Nutraceuticals: Global Markets to 2026 (FOD013H)
- Introduction
- Market Definition
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- What's New in this Update
- Information Sources
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Nutraceutical Packaging Trends
- Overview of the Global Nutraceutical Industry
- Emerging Needs for Nutraceutical Products
- Nutraceutical Classification Based on Various Parameters
- Nutraceutical Industry Overview
- Research Needs of Nutraceutical Industry
- Rising Doubts about Benefits of Nutraceutical Products
- Market Strategies
- Increasingly Aging Populations
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Consumer Inclination Towards Self-Medication
- Use of Modern Technologies for More Efficacy
- Presence of Fewer Contract Manufacturers in the Industry
- Key Players Investing on New Product Development
- Market Entry Requirements
- Use of Modern Technologies
- Market Drivers and Barriers
- Market Drivers for Functional Foods
- Barriers to Nutraceuticals
- Market Breakdown by Product
- Functional Food
- Confectionery
- Bakery
- Snacks
- Non-Drinkable Dairy
- Meat
- Grain and Flour
- Frozen Fruits and Vegetables
- Other Functional Foods
- Functional Beverages
- Non-Carbonated Drinks
- Dairy Drinkable
- Frozen Juices
- Tea and Coffee
- Others Functional Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Sports and Energy
- General Wellness
- Weight Management
- Heart Health
- GI and Digestive Health
- Beauty and Anti-Aging
- Type 2 Diabetes
- Memory and Mental Health
Chapter 3 Global Weight Loss Products and Services Market (FOD027D)
- Introduction to Weight Loss Products and Services
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology and Information Sources
- Information Sources
- What's New in This Update?
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Impact of COVID-19
- Overview
- COVID-19 Crisis
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy
- Government Expenditures on COVID-19
- Predictions for the Global Economy
- Current Outlook
- Market Overview
- Definitions of the Terms "Overweight" and "Obesity"
- Overweight and Obesity and Disease
- Fitness Definition
- Nutrition and Weight Control in Health Management
- Diets and Dieting Approaches
- Prescription and Over-the-Counter Drugs for Weight Loss and Management
- Weight Loss Monitoring and Maintenance
- The Importance of the Industry
- Market Strategies
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Consumer Inclination Towards Self-Medication
- Use of Modern Technologies for More Efficiency
- Key Players Investing in New Product Development
- Market Entry Requirements
- Use of Modern Technologies
- Weight Loss Products Value Chain
- Weight Loss Products Sales Channels
- Identification of Value-Added Services
- Weight Loss Products Supply Chain
- Supply Chain Becoming a Part of Company Strategy
- Weight Loss Industry: Supply Chain Strategy
- Distribution of Weight Loss Products
- Global Weight Loss Products and Services Market by Type
- Products
- Food
- Beverages
- Supplements
- Other Weight Loss Products
- Services
- Fitness Centers
- Slimming Centers
- Consultation Services
- Other Services
- Market Value
- Global Weight Loss Products Market by Product Category
- Organic Weight Loss Products
- Market Value
- Global Weight Loss Products Market by Sales Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Retail Pharmacies
- E-commerce
- Market Value
Chapter 4 Global Nutritional /Functional Bars Market (FOD102A)
- Introduction to Nutritional/Functional Bars
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Importance of the Industry
- Public Attitudes
- Impact of Research
- Backing of Large Manufacturers
- Emerging Needs for Functional Food Products
- Functional Food and Beverage Industry Overview
- Market Strategies
- Increasingly Aging Populations
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Consumer Inclination Towards Self-Medication
- Use of Modern Technologies for More Efficiency
- Few Contract Manufacturers in the Industry
- Key Players Investing on New Product Development
- Market Entry Requirements
- Use of Modern Technologies
- Future of the Industry
- Functional Food Research and Education Act
- Regulatory Classifications
- Leading Growth Product Prospects
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Protein Bars
- Meal-Replacement Bars
- Snack Bars
- Whole Food Bars
- Market Breakdown by Product Category
- Market Breakdown by Function
- Sports and Nutrition
- Weight Management
- General Wellness and Immunity
- Other Functions
