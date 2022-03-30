SFIL: ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

French English

Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 30, 2022

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, SFIL announces that the French version of its Annual Financial Report 2021 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 30, 2022 and that it can be obtained from its website: https://sfil.fr/infos-financieres/publications/ (heading: Rapports financiers SFIL). The English version of the Annual Financial Report 2021 will be available before mid-April 2022 on the internet site: https://sfil.fr/en/financial-informations/publications/ (heading: Financial reports).

Attachment