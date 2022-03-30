Spain’s second Radisson Collection hotel opens in the heart of Bilbao

Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao has opened its doors to bring Radisson Hotel Group’s second luxury lifestyle Radisson Collection property to Spain. The five-star hotel proudly houses the world’s first NKO restaurant by local Michelin star chef Eneko Atxa, which offers guests a unique dining concept of Basque and Japanese fusion gastronomy.





Following the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla last year, Radisson Hotel Group is now introducing its luxury lifestyle brand to Bilbao and bringing its exceptional service and guest experience to the city as part of its ambitious growth plan in Spain.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao is located in the former headquarters of Banco Hispano Americano, built in 1945. The hotel has 137 rooms over six floors, including two impressive rooftop suites with private terraces featuring a jacuzzi and stunning views of the city. The elegant interior design features marble, natural stone and wood, together with a color range in elegant earth tones complemented with gold and blue hues, reflecting the glow of the city’s architecture and its estuary. The hotel’s fitness and spa area, complete with indoor pool and yoga studio, is expected to open in the coming months.





The property’s rooftop is home to NKO, the first restaurant of its kind from renowned chef Eneko Atxa, who has been awarded five Michelin stars across his restaurant portfolio. NKO brings together Basque and Japanese cuisine, as a nod to both the chef’s Basque heritage and his admiration for Japanese gastronomy. The restaurant has a spectacular terrace with vertical gardens, colorful umbrellas and a striking geometric black and white marble floor. Cocktails are served with breathtaking views, creating the perfect place to relax after a day of sightseeing or business meetings in the vibrant Basque capital. This is the third collaboration between the chef and Radisson Hotel Group, following the opening of his Eneko Basque concept in Seville and Brussels. Another partnership will soon follow in Madrid.





“It’s a great pleasure to open the second Radisson Collection hotel in Spain and bring the brand to Bilbao. One of the most outstanding elements of this new hotel is its location in the heart of the city on one of the most prominent avenues, Gran Vía. The hotel features stylish and attention-to-detail design, with an exceptional rooftop terrace, that is one of the best in Bilbao. We are honored to partner with local five-time Michelin star chef Eneko Atxa to offer top-class gastronomy at our NKO restaurant”, says Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President Northern & Western Europe, Radisson Hotel Group.

The hotel’s Art Deco-inspired design was brought to life by dAAr Arquitectura, and each space is characterized by a different design. With curved lines, soft seating and the use of many different fabrics and textures, the interiors give each space glamor, elegance and sophistication.





The hotel is proud to have received a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum green building certification, consuming 47% less energy and 40% less water than comparable buildings. It has also achieved the LEED Innovation credit for creating a ‘Walkable Project site’, which consists of incorporating design elements that promote walking, cycling, and other non-motorized transportation in the hotel’s location and its surrounding community.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Via Bilbao’s impressive location surrounded by pedestrianized streets makes it the perfect base for visitors to discover all the city has to offer. Guests can stroll along the banks of the Bilbao Estuary to the iconic Guggenheim Museum - Bilbao's most famous attraction - which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Other nearby cultural attractions include the Museum of Fine Arts, the Azkuna Zentroa cultural entertainment space and the city’s old town, marked by narrow cobbled streets and charming squares full of cafes and pintxo bars such as the nearby Plaza Nueva.





In 2018, Radisson Hotel Group started an ambitious plan to transform the business. For the Spanish market, the ambition is to open more than 20 hotels in the next five years. In recent months, Radisson Collection Hotel, Magdalena Plaza Sevilla opened in Seville, and later this year Spain’s first Radisson RED lifestyle property will open its doors in the center of Madrid. Meanwhile, guests can already enjoy the recently-renovated Radisson Blu Hotel, Madrid Prado as well as Radisson Blu Resort, Gran Canaria and Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Gran Canaria Mogan.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

**

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sophie Clarke, Global Director of Social Media & Consumer PR, Radisson Hotel Group

sophie.clarke@radissonhotels.com

Katie Ollier Redman, Area PR & Communications Manager, Northern & Western Europe, Radisson Hotel Group

katie.redman@radissonhotels.com

ABOUT RADISSON COLLECTION:

Radisson Collection is a luxury lifestyle collection of iconic properties located in unique locations. While the character of each Radisson Collection hotel feels authentic to its location, all of them offer the ultimate template for contemporary living – united by bespoke design and exceptional experiences across dining, fitness, wellness and sustainability. Designed for guests and locals alike, each Radisson Collection hotel is defined by the guests who visit them. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Collection by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Collection is part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson Collection on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube



ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP:

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 640 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.



Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.



More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Attachments