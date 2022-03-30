Cognition Therapeutics Reports Year End 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

- Well capitalized from $52 million IPO and $169 million in grant funding -

- Established clinical program in Alzheimer’s disease enhanced by new DLB study and dry AMD program -

- Conference call and live audio webcast scheduled for Wednesday, March 30 at 8:00 a.m. ET -

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina (the “Company” or “Cognition”), today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and provided recent business updates.

“Our upsized initial public offering (IPO) in October 2021 supplemented our non-dilutive grant funding, which we believe provides us with a strong balance sheet,” stated Lisa Ricciardi, president and CEO of Cognition Therapeutics. “With that foundation, we have made progress advancing our clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). We anticipate starting a dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) Phase 2 clinical study in the second half of 2022. In addition, we will be starting our study in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease with our partners, the ACTC, in the second half of 2022. To support these clinical programs and our critical pipeline and biomarker discovery efforts, we have strengthened our team with several key appointments in clinical operations, finance, and R&D, including Anthony Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D. as chief medical officer and head of R&D. We believe these strategic hires allow us to aggressively pursue our goals.”

Business Updates:

Cognition’s lead program, CT1812, is currently enrolling patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in two Phase 2 clinical studies (SHINE and SEQUEL).

The Phase 2 SHIMMER study of CT1812 was initiated in DLB in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the company anticipates treating the first patient in the first half of 2022.

The company also anticipates initiating a Phase 2 clinical study of CT1812 for the treatment of dry AMD in the second half of 2022.

Cognition received funding from the Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) to support preclinical development of pipeline molecules for the treatment of synucleinopathies.

“The grants we were awarded by the National Institute of Aging (NIA) and MJFF to support our research into treatments for synucleinopathies including DLB and Parkinson’s disease are valuable sources of non-dilutive funding, and we believe offer validation of our scientific approach from these well-respected organizations,” added Ms. Ricciardi. “Working closely with our colleagues at the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA), we have made progress onboarding clinical trial sites for our study of CT1812 in DLB and look forward to treating the first patients. We are grateful to the NIA for their support of this study and for our other ongoing trials.”

Financial Highlights:

Completed upsized IPO, including an over-allotment, raising $52 million in gross proceeds.

Awarded a $30 million grant to support the study of CT1812, a small-molecule sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor modulator, in patients with DLB and a $13 million grant to complete the SHINE study. This brings the Company’s cumulative grant funding to date to approximately $169 million, which have been awarded primarily from the NIA.

2021 Financial Results

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $18.6 million compared to $12.9 million in 2020. The increase in the Company’s R&D expenses for 2021 was primarily attributable to an increase in manufacturing expenses related to costs incurred with contract manufacturing organizations for production of pre-clinical and future clinical trial materials.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended 2021 were $10.0 million compared to $4.5 million in 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to non-cash equity-based compensation for option grants made subsequent to the IPO, professional fees and the costs for Director & Officer liability insurance.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $11.7 million, or ($3.13) per share of which $5.2 million were non-cash stock compensation expense. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $7.8 million, or ($23.76) per share.



Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2021 was $54.7 million. The proceeds from the IPO and over-allotment exercise were approximately $44.2 million, net of expenses.

The Company estimates that with the combined proceeds from the IPO and grants awarded from sponsor partners, it has sufficient cash to fund operations and capital expenditures into the second half of 2023.

About Cognition Therapeutics. Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system, or CNS, and retina. Our goal is to develop disease modifying treatments for patients with these degenerative disorders by initially leveraging our expertise in the σ-2 (sigma-2) receptor, or S2R, which is expressed by multiple cell types, including neuronal synapses, and acts as a key regulator of cellular damage commonly associated with certain age-related degenerative diseases of the CNS and retina. We believe that targeting the S2R complex represents a mechanism that is functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Unaudited Selected Financial Data

Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 Consolidated Statements of Operations Data: Operating Expenses: Research and development $ 18,572 $ 12,887 General and administrative 10,026 4,520 Total operating expenses 28,598 17,407 Other income (expense): Grant income 17,447 10,855 Other income items, net 328 464 Interest expense, net (893 ) (1,751 ) Total other income, net 16,882 9,568 Net loss $ (11,716 ) $ (7,839 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (3.13 ) $ (23.76 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 5,191,883 508,112





Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,721 $ 5,189 Total Assets 59,137 7,119 Total Liabilities 7,864 19,933 Accumulated Deficit (94,004 ) (68,220 ) Total stockholders’ equity 51,273 (68,184 )





