Helium Evolution Commences Trading Today Under Symbol ‘HEVI’ on the TSX Venture Exchange

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated ("HEVI", "Helium Evolution" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce the commencement of trading today of its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the symbol ‘HEVI’.



Helium Evolution aims to help solve the growing global helium shortage1 that has developed as a result of challenges associated with Covid-19, technical malfunctions at key suppliers, and the supply chain breakdown resulting from current political instability in Europe2. HEVI currently holds the largest helium land position in North America among publicly-traded companies at 5.4 million+ permitted acres, with multiple seismically defined targets. Using existing well, seismic and aeromagnetic data to identify helium leads in HEVI’s target geological zone, the Deadwood formation, the Company anticipates the commencement of its drilling program in Spring of 2022.

Within the Company’s news release of March 28, 2022, details of the number of common shares which will be subject to future escrow and legend restrictions was provided, along with a detailed asset summary, biographies of all current personnel, and an explanation of the Company’s use, or future intended use, of its available funds.

Additional information is available on the Company’s website, including a current corporate presentation, along with ‘deep-dive’ research report commissioned by Helium Evolution and prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition, HEVI invites interested parties to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

