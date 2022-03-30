Stone Gold Inc. Announces 4,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Program at Copper Road Project, Batchewana Bay, Ontario

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Gold Inc. (TSX-V: STG) ("Stone Gold" or the "Company") announces that diamond drilling will commence on the Copper Road Project in mid-April. The Company is fully permitted for up to 4,000 metres of diamond drilling at the company’s 21,000-hectare Batchewana Bay District located approximately 80 km. north of Sault St. Marie, Ontario.

The Batchewana Bay District is situated on the eastern edge of the Late Proterozoic (1050-1115 Ma) Midcontinent Rift, most of which now lies beneath Lake Superior. The western and central part of the property (Copper Road) straddles the NNW trending unconformity between the Mamainse Point Formation to the west and rocks of the Batchewana Greenstone Belt of the Archean Superior Province to the east. The Copper Road Project inclusive of two former copper mines (Coppercorp and Tribag) consists of Keweenawan Proterozoic volcanic-sedimentary rocks intruded by multiple mineralized breccia and porphyry bodies and historical estimates.



The former Tribag Mine (“Bretton Breccia”) was closed to staking from 1974-2008, in legal dispute from 2008-2016, has not been drilled in almost 50 years and was never tested for additional mineralization (Au,Re,Mo,Ag,W) discovered in the area. The former mine (operated by Teck Resources Limited) produced approximately 1.2 million tonnes @ 1.5% Cu from 1966-1972.

Stone Gold President/CEO John Timmons comments, “Our goal is to establish the grade and depth potential of the Breton and East Breccias at the Tribag Mine Zone, while performing full spectrum assay analysis to test for additional mineralization known in the area.”



The information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Trevor Boyd, P. Geo., and a Qualified Person for the technical information under NI 43-101 standards.

Stone Gold Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral exploration properties for the mining of precious and base metals in northern Ontario, Canada

