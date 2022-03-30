New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06236837/?utm_source=GNW

In 2021, over 110 data center projects were launched or were under construction in the US.



The U.S. data center power market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% during the period 2022–2027.



COVID-19 IMPACT



The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the growth of the US data center market. In the US, over 280 million people are connected to the Internet, and 70% of the population are active social media users. Significant growth in 5G connectivity and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the number of Internet users, resulting in a huge data generation.



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



• Covid-19 Implications on Data Center Market

• Increase in Hyperscale Data Center Investments

• Tax Incentives Boosting Data Center Market



MARKET SEGMENTS



The adoption of modular, scalable, and lithium-ion powered UPS systems and further adoption of nickel-zinc UPS batteries will contribute to the market growth. The diesel generator segment will continue to grow in the coming years, with gas and bi-fuel generators expecting to experience a steady growth because of increasing concerns over carbon emissions in the US.



Most data centers are built of Tier III and Tier IV categories with at least 2N redundant UPS systems, floor, and PDUs. Metered/monitored PDUs and switched/managed PDUs are likely to witness higher adoption among data centers.



Market Segmentation by Power Infrastructure



• UPS Systems

• Generators

• PDUs

• Transfer Switches & Switchgears

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by UPS Systems



• Less than or equal to 500kVA

• 500?1,000kVA

• Greater than 1,000 kVA



Market Segmentation by Generator Systems



• 0- less than 1.5 MW

• 1.5–3 MW

• Greater than or equal to 3 MW



Market Segmentation by Tier Standards



• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



VENDOR ANALYSIS

The US market witnessed most investments from hyperscale data center operators such as Facebook, Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Apple. In terms of UPS and rack PDU infrastructure in general, ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are some of the leading market players.



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the United States Data Center Power market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the U.S. Data Center Power market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the U.S. Data Center Power market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

