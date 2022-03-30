Tilray Brands to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on April 6, 2022

LEAMINGTON, Ontario, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2022 ended February 28, 2022 before financial markets open on April 6, 2022.



Tilray executives will host a live conference call and audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am Eastern Time, details of which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast:

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Call-in Number: (877) 407-0792 from Canada and the U.S. or (201) 689-8263 from international locations. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through April 22, 2022. To access the recording dial (844)-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 from international locations and use the passcode 13728025.

There will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of Tilray’s website at www.tilray.com. The webcast will also be archived. Additionally, Tilray's third quarter earnings call will be syndicated live to retail investors on the Public.com app.

Tilray shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for the upcoming conference call to the executive team via shareholder Q&A platform Say Technologies.

To submit questions ahead of the conference call, please visit the Say platform (https://app.saytechnologies.com/tilray-2022-q3/) Tilray shareholders and brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. The Q&A platform for Tilray’s upcoming conference call on April 6, 2022 will remain open until 24 hours beforehand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq | TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray Brands’ unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

