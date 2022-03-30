The UAE construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80%.

New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UAE Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06236836/?utm_source=GNW

80%.



MARKET TRENDS



• Government’s integrated waste management strategy is expected to have positive impact on the demand for excavators in waste handling

• Increase in demand for large capacity luffing cranes in UAE



UAE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

The UAE earthmoving equipment market by value is likely to growing at a CAGR of 6.62% during 2028

Excavators accounted for 78.6% market share in 2021. The demand is expected to grow due to increased government investments for housing projects, roads, and railways.



Market Segmentation by Moving Equipment



• Earth Moving Equipment

o Excavator

o Backhoe Loader

o Motor Grader

o Other Earth Moving Equipment

• Road Construction Equipment

o Asphalt Paver

o Road Roller

• Material Handling Equipment

o Crane

o Forklift and Telescopic Handler

o Arial Platforms (articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc)



Market Segmentation by Application



• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Others



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The construction equipment market is consolidated among Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Hitachi Construction Equipment with Liebherr emerging as the leader.



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?



This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

• Volume (Unit sales)

o Type

o Application

• Value (USD)

o Type

o Application

• Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in UAE major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share.

• Examples of the latest technologies.

• Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.

• Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the UAE construction equipment market share

• Complete supply chain analysis

• Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

• Company Profile of vendors and distributors

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06236836/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________