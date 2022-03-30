Massachusetts Senate President, Speaker of the House, Leaders of Legislature, Medicine, and Advocacy Join Forces to Lead the Nation in Prostate Cancer Equity

BOSTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdMeTech Foundation, jointly with Senate President Pro Tempore William Brownsberger and Representative Gerry Cassidy, is hosting the 13th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day. Faina Shtern, MD, President, AdMeTech Foundation, and Cheryl Bartlett, RN, CEO, Greater New Bedford Community Health Center, and Former Commissioner, Massachusetts Department of Public Health serve as MCs.

AdMeTech Foundation, in partnership with urology experts at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and UMass Memorial Health, is announcing a new Prostate Cancer Equity Program in Massachusetts (PCE). The goal of this program is to save lives and deliver high-quality care for any man residing in Massachusetts and aged 40 and older. The program's priority focus is on African American, Hispanic and Latino individuals.

Prostate cancer, striking 1 in 8 men, is the most common and the second most lethal male malignancy. Black (including Hispanic) men are more than 2 times more likely to die compared to White men, even though prostate cancer is curable when detected early.

Governor Baker issued a proclamation, recognizing March 31, 2022 as the Prostate Cancer Awareness Day for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The Massachusetts General Court Resolution recognized prostate cancer as a public health priority and leading health disparity.

This event will feature Senate President Karen Spilka, Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano, Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem, Senate Majority Whip Mike Rush, and members of the Black and Latino Caucus, including Representatives Carlos González, Jon Santiago, and Bud Williams, and leaders of medicine, advocacy, and community organizations.

Legislators, advocates, and prostate cancer survivors will discuss the impact of prostate cancer on men and their families, our society and public health policy. Leading physicians will review the cutting-edge advances in patient care, including prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

AdMeTech Foundation organized this event in cooperation with the Prostate Cancer Action Council, including American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Center for Elimination of Health and Social Inequities and Disparities, Community Health Awareness Network, the Latino Health Insurance Program, Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Coalition, Men of Color Health Awareness, and New England Area Conference of NAACP.

The event is sponsored by Lantheus, Philips, Janssen JnJ, and Sanofi.

Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day has been critical for setting up a historic precedent by the Massachusetts General Court in recognizing prostate cancer as a public health priority and a leading health disparity since 2011. This event and PCE are integral components of the broader state-wide prostate cancer program, which established a Massachusetts model of national leadership in public awareness, medical education, research and reducing health disparities since 2013.

WHAT: AdMeTech Foundation's 13th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day

WHEN: Thursday, March 31st, 2022, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For more information and schedule, please review here.

WHERE: Virtual Event. Join the event by using this link:

https://www.facebook.com/manogram

WHO: Senate President Karen Spilka

Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano

Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem

Senate President Pro Tempore, William Brownsberger

Senate Majority Whip Mike Rush

Representative Gerry Cassidy, Vice Chair, Committee on Post Audit and Oversight

Representative Carlos González, Chair, Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee

Representative Jon Santiago, Vice Chair, Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management

Representative Bud Williams, Chair, Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights, and Inclusion

Faina Shtern, MD, President and CEO, AdMeTech Foundation

Cheryl Bartlett, CEO, Greater New Bedford Community Health Center, and Former Commissioner, Massachusetts Department of Public Health

Milagros Abreu, MD, MPH, Founder, President, and CEO, Latino Health Insurance Program

Juan Cofield, President, New England Area Conference of NAACP

Harold Cox, MSSW, Associate Dean for Public Health Practice and Associate Professor of Community Health Sciences at Boston University School of Public Health, and Prostate Cancer Survivor

Kenneth Elmore, M. Ed., JD, Associate Provost and Dean of Students, Boston University, and Prostate Cancer Survivor

Adam Feldman, MD, MPH, Urologist, Massachusetts General Hospital; Assistant Professor of Surgery, Harvard Medical School; and Director, Combined Harvard Urologic Oncology Fellowship

Guy Fish, MD, CEO and President at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

Ilya Gipp, MD, PhD, Oncology Solutions Subject Matter Expert, Global Strategic Account Executive, Philips

Daneil Kuftinec, MD, Medical Director, Global Medical Affairs, Lantheus

Mitchell Sokoloff, MD, Professor and Chair, Department of Urology, University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and UMass Memorial Medical Center

Quoc-Dien Trinh, MD, Co-Director of Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Prostate Cancer Program, Director of Ambulatory Clinical Operations, Division of Urological Surgery, Associate Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School

About AdMeTech Foundation: A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, based in Boston, MA. AdMeTech Foundation established the Manogram® Project, providing national and international leadership for groundbreaking programs in research, education and awareness. These programs have been expediting advancement and clinical implementation of precision, individualized approaches to screening, diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer (www.admetech.org).

