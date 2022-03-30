Worldwide Household Insecticides Industry to 2028 - Featuring Godrej Consumer Products, Reckitt Benckiser and Spectrum Brands Holdings Among Others

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household Insecticides Market, By Consumption, Natural, By Purpose, By Packaging, Medium, Large, By Distribution Channel, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Household insecticides usually refer to different insecticides that are applied for insect control mainly in household settings. They are mostly used against cockroaches, flies, mice, mosquitoes, rats, and fleas. Household insecticides are safer to use than chemical-based pesticides that are often hazardous to people's health. But there are some instances when they can pose serious threats to health and cause long term damage or irreversible damage.
Market Dynamics:
Rapid urbanization is driving growth of the household insecticides market. Moreover, the harsh weather condition is promoting growth of insecticide which is again fostering growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing launch of the innovative product by key players is again augmenting growth of the market. For instance, in June 2021, Coromandel International launched 4 Insecticide, 1 Herbicide, 1 Fungicide): Finio, Makeba, Insas, Officer, Magnite, and Optra FS.
However, strict & varied regulation across different countries is expected to hinder growth of the market.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the household insecticides market, and provides market size (US$ Million and Million units) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global household insecticides market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. C. Johnson & Son., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Dabur India Limited, Amplecta AB, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Earth Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Jaico RDP NV.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, Consumption up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global household insecticides market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global household insecticides market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Consumption
- Market Snippet, By Purpose
- Market Snippet, By Packaging
- Market Snippet, By Distribution channel
- Market Snippet, By Country/Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Household Insecticides Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19)Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Household Insecticides Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Household Insecticides Market, By Consumption, 2017-2028 (US$ Million & Million units)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Synthetic Household Insecticides
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units )
- Natural Insecticides
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units)
6. Global Household Insecticides Market, By Purpose, 2017-2028 (US$ Million & Million units)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Mosquitos and flies control
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units)
- Rats and Rodents control
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units)
- Termite Control
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units)
- Beds and Beetles control
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units)
7. Global Household Insecticides Market, By Packaging, 2017-2028 (US$ Million & Million units)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Small (50 ML to 200 ML)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units)
- Medium ( 200 ML to 500 ML)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units)
- Large ( 500 ML and above)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units & Million units)
8. Global Household Insecticides Market, By Distribution channel, 2017-2028 (US$ Million & Million units)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Online
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units)
- Hypermarket
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units)
- Supermarket
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units)
- Drug stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units)
- Convenience stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units)
- Neighborhood stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million & Million units)
9. Global Household Insecticides Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million & Million units)
10. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- S. C. Johnson and Son
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Spectrum Brands Holdings
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Dabur India Limited
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Amplecta AB
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Earth Chemicals Co. Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Jaico RDP NV
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
11. Section
