Indonesia construction equipment market size will be valued at USD 5,082 million and to reach a volume of 35,803 units by 2028

52% by volume during 2022-2028



The surge in commodities prices in the global market has positively impacted the country’s mining industry. The demand for nickel, tin and coal rises in 2021 resulting in increase in nickel and coal mining projects in the country. Therefore, the rise in infrastructure development projects and the growth of mining industry due to surges in demand nickel, tin and coal in the market is expected to drive the demand for constriction equipment in Indonesian market during the forecast period.



INDONESIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET INSIGHTS



• Indonesia is one of the largest economies among South Asian Countries. Construction, mining, and manufacturing industries are the major contributors to the Indonesian GDP. The country has witnessed an increase in the FDI inflow in recent years, which accelerates the market growth.

• In 2021, the government increased infrastructure development projects such as the development of 25 new airports and renewable energy power generation projects, along with mass transit projects that can tap the Indonesia construction equipment market growth.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT



• OEMs In Indonesia are focusing on innovation and digital technology to maintain customer loyalty for tackling Chinese manufacturer competition, thereby boosting OEMs’ confidence in the construction equipment market.

• Indonesia increases investment opportunities by allowing the FDI inflow in the country’s major sectors. The country eases restrictions from telecom, construction, airports, seaports, power, and mining sectors, eventually driving the market for the construction equipment market

• Indonesia is the major copper, coal, tin, and nickel producer. Thereby, the growing demand for tin and nickel metals in the global market expects to offer tremendous opportunities to the Indonesian mining market.



INDONESIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

• Earthmoving equipment captured a major share in the overall Indonesia construction equipment market due to their extensive application in construction sites for excavation tasks and heavy lifting.

• The Indonesia earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness robust growth through 2028 due to the transportation sector growth with increased government investments toward highway, metro, and airports construction projects.

• Backhoe loaders have a prominent share in the earthmoving segment in Indonesia. Small-scale construction and redevelopment projects in the region expect an increase in the demand for backhoe loaders during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Type



• Earth Moving Equipment

o Excavator

o Backhoe Loaders

o Motor Graders

o Other Earth Moving Equipment

• Road Construction Equipment

o Asphalt Paver

o Road Rollers

• Material Handling Equipment

• Crane

• Forklift

• Telescopic Handlers

• Arial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc)



Market Segmentation by Application



• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Others



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• Komatsu & Caterpillar accounted for a significant share of the overall construction equipment market in the Indonesian Construction equipment market. Also, both the company has a strong distribution network and experience of more than 30 years in the region they provide a wide range of construction equipment products in the Indonesian market.

• Komatsu, Caterpillar, Kobelco, Hitachi, and Hyundai are the major OEMs in the country. These OEMs have their manufacturing plant in the country. Chinese OEMs such as SANY, XCMG, and Zoomlion are trying to capture the market. These companies have their assembly plant in Indonesia, which fuels OEMs’ growth in the construction equipment market.



Major Vendors



• Caterpillar

• Kobelco

• Komatsu

• Kubota

• XCMG

• Zoomlion

• SANY

• Hyundai Construction Machinery

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• Hitachi Construction machinery

• Sumitomo

• JCB

• LiuGong



