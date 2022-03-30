Jushi Holdings Inc. Places on The Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Women Lead Here Benchmark of Executive Gender Diversity

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, is pleased to announce it has been recognized in The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.



Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. This initiative highlights businesses that have made tangible, systemic, organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, said, “We are committed to achieving a positive and diverse working environment for our employees starting with the executive leadership of the organization. I couldn’t think of a more fitting time to be honored with this tremendous recognition acknowledging our focus on executive gender diversity than during Women’s History Month. At Jushi, we have developed a close-knit, diverse, and inclusive community at all levels of the Company.”

“Our people are our greatest asset – they are dedicated, diverse, and operate with the highest integrity – and we could not have won this honor without them,” said Jushi Executive Vice President of Human Resources Nichole Upshaw. “At Jushi, we know it takes a village to run a great Company and that the best ideas and practices are born out of collaboration. As we continue to grow as an organization, we will continue to value diverse experiences and perspectives that enable us to learn from each other and build a stronger Company and a brighter future for patients and our customers.”

For the 2022 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 74 companies earned the 2022 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals. The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honorees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 26th, and online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

The strategies and ideas of winning companies will also be showcased at the Women Lead Here webcast, taking place on March 30, 2022. Event details and registration information are available at globeandmail.com/events.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com on Instagram and Facebook .

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With their award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 7.1 million readers every week in their print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.2 million readers in print and digital every issue. Their investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.