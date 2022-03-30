Three Essential First Aid Tips for Brisbane Floods, According to My First Aid Course

BRISBANE, Australia, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Brisbane training provider My First Aid Course, accidents and injuries are extremely common in disaster situations and that means first aid knowledge and skills are critical.

While some people require yearly first aid and CPR courses in Brisbane to keep up with work health and safety requirements, many members of the public are not prepared to provide first aid to loved ones during emergencies.

My First Aid Course recommends Brisbane residents be prepared by attending an accredited first aid and CPR course. Additionally, the following first aid tips are essential for anyone affected by floods.

The first step in the DRSABCD first aid emergency action plan is to check for danger.

If a first aid responder puts themselves in danger, they are likely to make the situation worse for everyone, becoming a casualty themselves and being unable to help.

The next priority, if a conscious person is injured in a flood, is to send for help. First aid and CPR are simple techniques used to keep a person alive and prevent their condition from worsening before medical help arrives.

My First Aid Course says it's important to maintain the casualty's airway, breathing and circulation, or give CPR if needed. If the casualty has taken in water, they should be rolled onto their side, with head gently tilted back to allow water to be expelled by force of gravity. The mouth can be cleared of any visible contents using a finger sweep.

Checking for breathing requires the responder to look, listen and feel for the presence of normal rhythmic breathing, with movement from the chest and/or abdomen and air from the mouth and nose. My First Aid Course explains that if there are any doubts that the casualty is breathing normally, CPR should be started and continued if safe and possible, until help arrives.

If CPR is not required, then the responder's next priority is to maintain blood circulation, by stopping any blood loss from open wounds. My First Aid Course recommends applying firm pressure over bleeding wounds with a padded dressing and avoid exposure to flood water which may be contaminated.

My First Aid Course offers multiple weekly CPR and first aid courses in Brisbane. Bookings are quick and easy from their website.

