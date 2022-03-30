Global Diabetic Footwear Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Footwear Market, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Diabetes is a disorder caused due to the lack or low levels of insulin in the body. Diabetic footwear helps address various diabetic conditions such as inadequate circulation of blood to the legs and in turn, helps cure various foot ulcers and other foot-related complications. Diabetes shoes, also known as therapeutic shoes, are specially created and manufactured for diabetic patients to reduce the chance of developing numerous skin diseases.

The primary goal of diabetic footwear is to prevent complications such as ulcers, strains, and amputations in diabetes patients. Customized and specially designed diabetic shoes with specific key features like raw material and comfort are becoming popular among the diabetic patients across the world as it helps in minimizing the risk of skin breakdown in diabetic patients with pre-existing food disease. Increasing innovation activities by key players to develop fashionable and customized footwear to meet up with the recent trend, fashion primarily coming from the woman population is playing an important role in the growth of the diabetic footwear market.



The Asia Pacific was the largest market for diabetic footwear in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The high number of diabetics globally is expected to result in an increase in demand for diabetic footwear, thus leading to the growth of the global diabetic footwear market. The high population of diabetics in India and China is a major driving factor for the market growth in the Asia Pacific. This can be attributed to the changing lifestyles and increasing urbanization in these countries.



The diabetic shoe segment leads the market, as diabetic shoes give the most comfort for diabetes patients when compared to sandals and slippers. The increased sales of diabetic shoes are aided by the availability of many types of diabetic care products on the market. To encourage diabetic patients to purchase diabetic footwear through online platforms, major participants in the diabetic shoe industry are increasingly focusing on improving the online shopping experience through various techniques such as targeted marketing and effective online education. Consumers are increasingly buying diabetic shoes and other diabetic products online, owing to the availability of an excellent online platform by significant businesses and expanding internet penetration.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global diabetic footwear market, and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global diabetic footwear market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Podartis S.r.l., Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Orthofeet Inc., Etonic Shoes, Drew Shoe, Dr. Comfort, DARCO International, Duna S.r.l, Hong Kong Grace Shoes, and Dr. Zen Product, Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global diabetic footwear market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, diabetic footwear manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global diabetic footwear market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Diabetic Footwear Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Diabetic FootwearMarket - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Diabetic Footwear Market, By Product Type, 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Sandals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Shoes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Slippers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

6. Global Diabetic Footwear Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Online Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Supermarket

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Hypermarkets

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Specialty Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

7. Global Diabetic Footwear Market, By End User, 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Male

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Female

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

Kids

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

8. Global Diabetic Footwear Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Podartis S.r.l

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Orthofeet Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Etonic Shoes

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Drew Shoes

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Dr. Comfort

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Darco International

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Duna S.r.I

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Hong kong Grace Shoes

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Dr. Zen Product Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z80w8c

Attachment